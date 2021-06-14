Rosy Meurer has got people talking on social media after she dedicated a special post to congratulate Toyin Lawani who got married recently

The actress revealed that she could not attend despite the fact that the stylist had made her outfit for the day

Many have dragged Meurer stating that she and Lawani are in the business of snatching husbands together

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer has taken to social media to congratulate celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani who recently got married.

In the post which she shared via Instagram, the new mum expressed regret that she missed the wedding even though she had been looking forward to it.

Rosy Meurer apologises to Toyin Lawani for missing her wedding Photo credit: @rosymeurer/@tiannahsplaceempire

Meurer pens heartfelt message and prayers

The actress in her post revealed that she already got her plane ticket and Toyin Lawani had made sure that her outfit for the bridal train was ready.

She however expressed joy over the fact that the bride understood why she could not make it to the event.

Meurer showered prayers on the new couple and noted that her friend found happiness in the union.

Excerpt from her post read:

"Congratulations to my boo @tiannahsplacempire I’m so pained that I couldn’t make your wedding even after you made all my outfits for bridal trail and I got my ticket. Was really looking forward to being a part of your very special day. All the same thank you for understanding why I couldn’t make it. God has already blessed your union with @segun_wealth!"

Check out the post below:

Nigerians drag Rosy Meurer over her post

A lot of people took to the comment section to blast the actress, noting that she and Toyin Lawani are birds of the same feather, jumping on people's men.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

_richest23:

"Partner in crime."

Barbie_savage122:

"Congratulations, period! no need for long epistle."

Kessyvincent:

"Rosy steal person husband, Tianah steal person husband. Both of you are cut from the same cloth."

Oluwanenki:

"All of you should be called takers."

Ekary101:

"Association of husband snatchers!!"

Rosy Meurer replies Tonto Dikeh

There was another war of words between Tonto Dikeh and Rosy Meurer as the latter appeared to have responded to a post put up by Dikeh.

Dikeh had taken to her Instagram account to warn people against going back to their vomits. According to her, if one's ex-partner was still their type, then they had failed.

To many people, Meurer might have responded to Dikeh with a post of her own where she talked about people recycling each other.

Source: Legit