A former Super Eagles player has celebrated his daughter’s achievement of becoming a certified pilot in Europe

The ex-international was part of the squad that dominated the national team from the early ’90s to the 2000s

Fans and well-wishers have congratulated the Super Eagles legend on his daughter’s success

Super Eagles legend Mutiu Adepoju has shared the milestone achievement of his daughter in Europe.

Adepoju has been one of the vocal ex-internationals since Eric Chelle took over as the head coach of the Super Eagles.

The Shooting Stars legend was an integral member of the squad that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and featured in the 1994 and 1998 World Cups.

Adepoju sends message to his daughter

Former Real Madrid star Mutiu Adepoju has sent a heartfelt message to his daughter for becoming a certified pilot.

According to Western Post, the Super Eagles legend hailed Atinuke for her dedication, resilience, and passion in completing the course.

The former Real Sociedad star said his daughter soared above challenges while undergoing the course.

He wrote:

"Congratulations, My Daughter, Atinuke Adepoju! ✈️🎓

"I’m so proud of you and your remarkable achievement — graduating from Brussels Aviation School and successfully passing your Private Pilot Licence (PPL) skill test!

"Your dedication, resilience, and passion for aviation have truly paid off. You’ve not only chased your dreams but also soared above challenges with grace, focus, and determination.

"Here’s to new heights, clear skies, and endless adventures ahead. Keep flying higher, my dear — the sky is only your beginning! ❤✨.

"Welcome to the skies, Captain! 🛫✨. Higher altitudes await! 💪🏽," per Sports247.

Adepoju invested wisely - Ameh

Former Team Manager of Kogi United FC, Henry Ameh has joined millions of Nigerians in congratulating Mutiu Adepoju on the success of his daughter.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the ex-international said Adepoju invested wisely in his children and is reaping the fruit of his labor.

Ameh noted that other former Nigerian internationals should take a cue from the Shooting Stars legend. He said:

"I am excited about the news of Adepoju's daughter becoming a pilot. This indicates that Mutiu Adepoju planned for the future while actively participating.

"This is a wakeup call for other ex-internationals to invest wisely while playing because football is not pensionable. They get their instant reward and nothing after sustaining injury."

Legit.ng compiled the reaction of other fans on the Facebook page of the former Real Madrid star. Read them below:

Amb Ademola Oyepeju Ara said:

"Congratulations on this incredible achievement! May your future be filled with clear skies and safe landings! 🚨🌟

"Congratulations once again, Egbonmi."

Robinson Amiolemen Okosun wrote:

"Congratulations Cpt. Atinuke. Thanks for bringing joy and happiness to your parents and siblings. Safe skies in your assignments. Looking forward to flying with you one of these days little darling."

Olawale Jamowonder Fashina added:

"Hearty congratulations to you and your daughter. Greater heights ahead and safe flights always inshaAllah!"

Adepoju urge Chelle to drop a player vs Benin Republic

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles legend Mutiu Adepoju has issued advice to coach Eric Chelle ahead of their crucial match against Benin Republic on Tuesday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday, October 14.

Adepoju explained that the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Tolu Arokodare failed to live up to expectations against lowly rated Lesotho in matchday nine of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

