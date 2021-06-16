A young lady has celebrated rounding off her undergraduate program at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka with a stellar result

The Nigerian woman named Esther Nwankwo finished as the best graduating student in her faculty

Esther who bagged a first-class honours degree was the recipient of 5 awards and showcased them on social media

A Nigerian woman has done herself proud and took to social media to celebrate her academic success.

Esther Nwankwo announced on LinkedIn that she emerged as the best graduating student from the faculty of Business Administration at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Esther finished from UNN with a first-class honours degree in accounting Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Esther Nwankwo

Showcasing 5 awards she bagged in the process, the accountancy graduate expressed joy that her dream is now a reality.

The motivation behind her high-flying performance

Esther said the fear of failure, hunger for success and determination steered her to academic success.

"These awards were born out of hunger for success, fear of failure, determination, God’s grace and above all my parents continuous prayers.

"I dedicate these awards to an awesome God and everyone who ran this tough race with me. My Family, Mentors, Departmental and Faculty lecturers, Senior colleagues, wonderful Friends and Acquaintances."

Congratulatory messages greeted her celebratory post as well as wishes from LinkedIn users.

Bashir Muheeb wrote:

"Congratulations. May Almighty Lord make it as a springboard to greater success. Amin."

Obinna Nwankwo remarked:

"Congratulation love. You really worked hard through the rocky roads and thorns bush of success."

Omobabainrin Adeola Osideko commented:

"Congratulations... wishing you all the best in your endeavours."

Dennis Ekwemnachukwu Okeke said:

"Congratulations, dear Esther. You are destined for greatness. Shine, Diamond!"

