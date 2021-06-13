A woman has stunned the internet as she announced that her son recently finished secondary school

The excited woman named Martine J. DeVoe shared a photo with the lad in an academic gown and this got many people talking

Social media users remarked that she looked younger and beautiful and commended her for doing an excellent job on her son

A woman caused an uproar on social media as she announced that her son has completed his secondary school education.

Sharing a photo with the graduand the lady named Martine J. DeVoe expressed on LinkedIn how proud she was of him.

Martine expressed delight at her son graduating from secondary school Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Martine J. Devoe

She went on to state that he will be furthering his education at Georgia state University in the US.

She wrote:

"My son graduated from Highschool yesterday! I’m so very proud of him and excited about his future and new journey. He’ll be attending Georgia State University this fall! Thank you Jesus! #pantherpride."

Social media users react to her young look

While congratulatory messages flooded her comment section, people were particular about how young she looked.

Many opined that she looked younger and commended Martine for taking good care of herself.

Karima Holmes said:

"Congratulations to him and you! TIME FLIES Martine J. DeVoe Adonis graduated from middle school yesterday. He's headed to DeMatha High School next year. #bigboys."

Kobina Ata-Bedu commented:

"Wow....your son? First, congratulations to him for his graduation. Second, well done for doing an excellent job on him. But finally, you have taken good care of yourself, certainly looking younger. Whatever you are doing, keep doing it."

Ahmed Habib Ibrahim wrote:

''Hahaha...I agree! I also had the same surprised look when I read "my son" :)"

