- A young Nigerian lady has celebrated her achievements on social media after graduating with distinction and bagging seven awards

- Dr Ola Sandra Ndukwe shared some adorable photos of herself to celebrate her win and many were impressed

- Some of the awards the brilliant young lady received include best in paediatrics, biochemistry, and physiology

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young Nigerian lady, Dr Ola Sandra Ndukwe, has reaped the fruits of hard work as she graduated with distinction in internal medicine.

Taking to her Twitter page to celebrate her win, Dr Ndukwe who finished from Imo State University, Owerri, said she bagged seven awards including best in paediatrics, biochemistry, and physiology.

The young lady has celebrated her achievement on social media. Photo credit: @Olakhisha

Source: Twitter

Expressing gratitude on the social media platform, she said it was impossible for her to contain her joy.

In her words:

"I'm super grateful. I can't contain my Joy. CONGRATULATIONS to me."

Speaking with Legit, the young doctor said God has always been her strength, adding that she also put in lots of hard work to achieve such feats.

In her words:

"The medical programme in my school is long (10 years) and arduous, so I made a vow never to add to the stay. I put in my very best to ensure that. I can assert in all confidence that God was faithful to me. He crowned my efforts with success."

She despite the fact that medicine takes a toll on one's social life, she was able to balance her academics with her social life.

Dr Ola said:

"I made concerted efforts at balancing my social, spiritual and academic life. I left none unchecked.

"My social life wasn't boring. In fact, I had a way of taking a break from academic stress once I felt intellectually saturated. The most important thing is not to forget the reason why you're in school, with that mindset, everything can be taken care of with proper planning."

Many were impressed

Tweep with the handle @LordJaggy said:

"Super woman. Not some empty-headed slay mamas loitering about social media spaces. Jah bless your brain Dr. The sky is your starting point."

@KayceeUzodinma commented:

"Sadly, this brain won't tarry here with us; the next picture of her we'll be seeing will be on a different and foreign background where her product will be highly appreciated........... The tale of a speedily drowning country"

@sloch14 wrote:

"Congratulations, you've made ur family proud. Ladies, this is how you slay, don't come to Twitter half naked and be asking stupid questions like! can we follow each other? Follow each other to where exactly."

@EzeanochieMart1 said:

"See awards. You are truly deserving. Any plan B in the offing?"

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Lady celebrates her outstanding result

In similar news, a young Nigerian lady simply identified as Tobi took to social media to celebrate her outstanding first year result.

The lady with the Twitter handle @tobiolalandu posted a photo of her result in which she got an A in all her courses and finished the semester with a 5.0 CGPA.

Celebrating her win, she wrote:

"See result. My future is bright, amen."

Source: Legit.ng