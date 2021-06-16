Many Nigerians believe the new electric car will not be enjoyed to the fullest in Nigeria for obvious reasons

Such persons are of the opinion that constant power outages will drastically affect the effectiveness of the vehicle

Shehu Sani, a human right activist and former federal lawmaker from Kaduna has suggested that buyers will need their generator sets to power the car

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The introduction of electric vehicles into Nigeria has sparked reactions from many nationals who have spoken on some local factors that will undermine the effectiveness of the innovation.

One of those who have lent their voices to the welcome development is Shehu Sani, an outspoken former senator from Kaduna.

Nigerians feel they won't enjoy the vehicle maximally because of unstable power supply (Photo: AutoReport NG)

Source: Facebook

Sani, on his Facebook page on Tuesday, June 15, noted that due to the unreliable nature of power supply in the country, Nigerians who will buy the vehicle must carry their generator sets in the boots of their cars.

The former lawmaker stated:

"To buy an Electric Car in this country you will need a Generator in your Boot, Wolla."

Some Nigerian Facebook subscribers have joined Sani to comment on attendant issues that should be considered when more of the vehicle is bought.

Punch reported that a number of citizens online have suggested solar panels, phone chargers gas cylinders, and other ways of avoiding disappointments.

Below are some of the reactions:

Mair Habib:

"Plus gallons of fuel!"

Nne Rose:

"The Nigerian electric car manufacturers should also manufacture power banks to avoid people leaving their cars on the road and trek home...hahaha."

Femi Ogunsanwo:

"Maybe they can install solar panels on the roof to avoid story."

Nne Rose said there must be a viable support system to avoid stories that touch.

"Places like Lagos will experience worse traffic if people's cars just go off on the middle of the road because of the exhausted charged battery."

Suleiman suggested solar panels.

Ehikioya said his friend uses a Nokia battery to charge his.

Osinbajo drives electric car

Earlier, the presidency on Tuesday, June 15, shared a video of Nigeria's vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo driving an electric car.

A brief statement posted on the presidency's official Facebook page and sighted by Legit.ng indicates the vice president drove the car named Kona at the #MadeInNigeria exhibition event at Eagle Square, Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Legit.ng gathered that the director-general of the Nigeria Automotive Development Council, Jelani Aliyu, and the minister of industry, trade and investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, were also in the car with the vice president.

Source: Legit.ng News