The video of an overloaded car has got people wondering how people could voluntarily put their lives at risk

There were those who said they would never go near a vehicle in such a state even if they are in another car

In the short viral clip, the driver struggled hard to park the car as people dished out instructions to him

A video showing a car with back wheels pressed to the ground from pressure from sacks of bags it is carrying has gone viral on Instagram

Tunde Ednut, a media personality, who shared the clip wondered about the horrible situation as he asked "why?".

Many people say it is really not safe loading a car beyond its capacity. Photo source: @kingtundeednut

He hardly made a reverse

In the clip, people screaming at the background tried to give direction to the driver as he attempted reversing into a park.

Big sacks of unidentified contents loaded on the car from its rooftop don to the boat. The situation makes the car's rear mirror useless as the driver would not what it is at the back. He would only have to rely on its side mirrors.

Many people who commented on the video expressed great concern about the safety of those in the car. There were those who wondered how the vehicle was loaded.

It should, however, be noted that at the time of writing this report, Legit.ng could not verify this video to know when and where it was shot.

Watch the video below:

As a the time of writing this report, the video has over 500 comments with more than 100,000 views.

Why all the trouble?

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Is this a vehicle or contraption?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that photos of a Lagos commercial bus popularly known as Danfo with a shower head as its brake clutch generated reactions among Nigerians.

A man took to Twitter to share the weird bus body part. @Davidchibike wrote:

"There is nothing you cannot see in Lagos, especially inside danfo."

In the images he shared, the driver applied the shower head like it was a normal car brake. Social media users found the photos amusing.

Some posted their own photos to show the guy that what he discovered was nothing compared to what they had seen.

