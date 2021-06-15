Nigerian Man Who Uses Waste Metals to Make Pots, Other Household Items Celebrates As He Registers Company
- A Nigerian man, Gbolagade Yusuff, who makes household items from metals has finally got his business name registered with CAC
- Gbolagade who posted photos of his works and the registration certificate said everything was made possible with God's help
- Many Nigerians celebrated with him on his newfound success, wishing the man more achievements in the future
A Nigerian man, Gbolagade Yusuff, who makes big pots fit for parties and other items has taken to Facebook to celebrate his win.
In a post on Sunday, June 13, the man said that his company's name Bilnas Multi-Purpose Ventures Nigerian Enterprises has finally been registered by Nigeria's Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).
God made it possible
Sharing the registration certificate issued by CAC, the man thanked God for helping him achieve the new feat in his business.
Nigerian graduate who went into farming full-time breaks internet with the massive cucumber he harvested
Gbolagade also posted photos of some of his works which showed a big pot and some crafted accessorial designs.
Read his Facebook post below:
More success in your future
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Olona Yunus said:
"Congratulations bro."
Ayanlola Ayanbode Akeem Bodmas said:
"Congratulations."
Barakallahu Fihi said:
"More success still awaits you in life. Keep the flag flying brother. You're blessed. Stay blessed."
Another Nigerian man recycled waste
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a talented Nigerian civil engineer, Ahmed Yahaya, who became popular after using thousands of bottles to build a house spoke more about what influenced his decision to go through with that kind of recycling.
In an interview, the man said he used pet bottles to design the house in an African round shape, such that there are three rooms that could be used for different purposes.
The civil engineer stated that the discarded bottles were gathered from different dumps in Kaduna. He added that during the collection, nobody took them seriously, asking why they were busy collecting waste around.
Source: Legit.ng