Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has visited the #MadeInNigeria exhibition event at Eagle Square, Abuja

At the event, the vice president drove Kona, an electric car, with other senior government officials on board

Nigerians have expressed diverse reactions over the development, with many commending the FG while others raised electricity concerns

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Eagle Square, Abuja - The presidency on Tuesday, June 15, shared a video of Nigeria's vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo driving an electric car.

A brief statement posted on the presidency's official Facebook page and sighted by Legit.ng indicates the vice president drove the car named Kona at the #MadeInNigeria exhibition event at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo drives an electric car at the #MadeInNigeria exhibition in Abuja. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the director-general of the Nigeria Automotive Development Council, Jelani Aliyu, and the minister of industry, trade and investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, were also in the car with the vice president.

The statement reads:

"Vice President Yemi Osinbajo driving Kona, Nigerian made electric car, a moment ago, at the #MadeInNigeria exhibition event at Eagle Square, Abuja.

"With the VP is the DG of the Nigeria Automotive Development Council, Jelani Aliyu and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo."

Nigerians react

Some Nigerians have expressed diverse views regarding the development.

Ibrahim Mallam Ibrahim said:

"What a great innovation! I suggest, there should be mass production of such vehicles."

Dauda Yusuf said:

"Gradually, we shall make it as a people if we learn to sink our differences and learn to speak with a common voice."

Israel Ahmadu said:

"Wow this is absolutely amazing, we looking forward to more innovations."

Godwin Chibuikem said:

"We are not buying take it back to where it comes from….we don’t have electricity to charge it."

Chukwudi Benedict said, making reference to the voice of a person (not captured by the camera) addressing the vice president:

"Is that voice a Nigerian? This is Nigeria Assembly Electric Car. No Seat belt Mr Vice President."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigeria unveils its first locally assembled electric car

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government said there were ongoing plans to ensure at least 30% of all the motors and vehicles in the country are electric-powered by 2025.

Aliyu, the DG of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), said this on Friday, February 5.

Speaking at the unveiling of the first locally assembled electric car, Hyundai Kona, Aliyu said Nigeria would not be left out in the transition from fuel-powered vehicles to electric cars.

FG positions two agencies to make electricity more accessible

Meanwhile, in order to improve the accessibility of electricity to all Nigerians across the country, the federal government through the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is implementing the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP)’s Solar Power Naija programme.

The programme will provide electricity access to five million households, serving about 25 million Nigerians in rural areas and under-served urban communities nationwide.

According to Vice President Osinbajo who flagged off the initiative in Jangefe community, the rollout will continue across the six geopolitical zones in Edo, Lagos, Adamawa, Anambra, Kebbi, and Plateau.

Source: Legit.ng