Popular relationship blogger Joro Olumofin has got people talking after he called out actress Etinosa Idemudia on social media

The relationship expert told the mother of one to stop talking about him as he shared a screenshot of her message to him in the past

Joro went on to say that if he sues Etinosa, the Nollywood actress would claim to be mentally imbalanced

Relationship expert Joro Olumofin has said that he does not know actress Etinosa. Joro then warned the mother of one to keep his name out of her mouth.

Describing her as a hypocrite, Joro said if he sues her, she would claim insanity.

Joro Olumofin lambasts actress Etinosa for calling his name on social media.

Source: Instagram

How it started

Actress Toni Tones shared the message of a woman whose husband is cheating on her.

Reacting to the post, Etinosa said, 'from joro to joro.'

Joro seemed to have spotted Etinosa's comment and he came for her.

Joro responds

In his response to the actress' comment, the relationship coach recalled a time when Etinosa entered his DM to say that she loves him. According to him, Etinosa thought he would date and marry her.

He noted that he ignored her after his friends advised him to. He then asked the actress if she was angry about it.

Check out the post below. Swipe left to view more:

Reactions

Many were of the opinion that Etinosa's message to Joro meant nothing intimate while others told the relationship coach to calm down.

preciousododo:

"But Joro to Joro is just a slang that everyone uses now,and saying I love you doesn’t mean intimacy na."

lyon_west007:

"Omo nah play she Dey play now why you carry herdsmen come."

mceeinteriorhub:

"Very childish of him to bring up what she sent to him via dm."

jamesaira:

"So childish of him to be spilling tea at the slightest provocation."

lrishpresh:

"Joro is always minding his business, yet people won't leave him alone. Etinosa is known for clout. Very shameless thing."

kunlereal:

"That's why Its always good to keep receipts because werey lopoju ninu gbogboyin."

official_alviravows:

"I don’t see loving you in the past as a crime, joro should chill pls."

mceeinteriorhub:

"Lawsuit loading."

Etinosa confirms the breakup of her marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress spoke on the issue after a blogger Stella Dimokorkus shared the news on Instagram.

According to Stella, Etinosa's marriage to her husband called Ighorosa packed up due to irreconcilable differences.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Etinosa confirmed the news of her marriage. The actress also slammed blogger Stella for always being the one to publicise private news about her.

She, however, thanked Stella for helping her to get the burden of the matter off her chest.

