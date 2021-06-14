Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has described controversial blogger Stella Dimokokorkus as her best friend forever

The mother of one said this while reacting to Dimokokorkus birthday message to her on social media

Tonto, who was surprised by the blogger's birthday message to her, stated that it deflated her ego

Two years after their controversial beef on social media, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and blogger Stella Dimokokorkus have finally buried the hatchet.

Both women recently took to their social media pages to gush over each other.

Tonto Dikeh and Stella Dimokokorkus become friends again. Photos:@tontolet, @stelladimokokorkus

Tonto VS Stella

In 2019, Stella took to Instagram to call out Tonto, alleging that she travels to Dubai to eat people's poop. The blogger also noted that the actress sleeps with pastors and lives off their offerings from church.

According to Stella, Tonto also poses with empty shopping bags to deceive people on social media.

Tonto and Stella reconcile

It all started when Stella shared a photo of Tonto on her Instagram page to celebrate her 36th birthday. She then complimented the actress' photo, noting that it is nice.

Surprisingly, Tonto took to Stella's comment section to react to the blogger's post.

Describing her as her darling before the war, Tonto stated that Stella has destroyed her ego with her post. She expressed love to the blogger and apologised for the ugly past.

Read Tonto's response below:

Tonto Dikeh and Stella Dimokokorkus settle their long-time beef. Photos: @stelladimokokorkus

Tonto also screenshotted Stella's post and asked why nobody told her that the blogger wished her well.

As expected, Nigerians reacted to the posts of the women.

iamsomsoma:

"It’s the maturity for me."

la_ko_ko:

"Who trouble epp? peace of mind over anything always."

thedreamstoree:

"The new Tonto I stan."

gentle_chattel:

"Aunty Stella your maturity ehh is topnotch, I love u for that."

