Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde recently got a very funny cry for help from a lady on social media

The young lady revealed that her man is a fan of the movie star and she begged her saying that he is the only one she has

Many have reacted to the hilarious exchange pointing out how insecure the lady is to have dropped such a plea

It's no doubt that Nollyood actress, Jemima Osunde is one of the many beautiful faces in the movie industry, and men being her fan or crushing on her is also not news.

The movie star had posted a gorgeous photo on Instagram and among the number of compliments she got, a lady cried out for help in the comment section.

Lady turns to Jemima Osunde with hilarous plea about her man Phtoto credit: @jemimaosunde/@niri_gwott

Check out the post below:

Don't take my man

@niri_gwott revealed that her man had talked about the actress that morning and he is clearly a fan.

She then went on to officially plead with Jemima in God's name, not to take him because he is the only one she has.

Jemima replies

In a reply to the funny request, the actress who dropped a lot of laugh and tears emojis said that the comment took her out, to which the lady still replied that the request was a cry for help.

See the exchange below:

Jemima Osunde in stitches as lady begs to still have a hold of her man Photo credit: @jemimaosunde

Nigerians react

While some people found the lady's comment funny, others marvelled at her level of insecurity.

Read some of the reactions below:

Larisscott_:

"It’s the ‘i take God beg you’ that’s sending me."

Veronicasdaughter:

"Awww...I love her sense of humor. He is a fan no mean say he want am."

Jesuiseby:

"What kind of insecurity does this one have?"

___susulata:

"This is funny though, and stupid as well!"

Izzy_ujunwa:

"Being a fan doesn’t equal to keeping you or having you as his woman! You can like someone without any feelings attached! Ladies say no to insecurity."

Jemima shares message from electrician

Movie star Jemima Osunde took to her page on Twitter with a narration that humoured her fans on the social media platform.

The actress said that she gave her number to an electrician after he completed a service, and asked for his own in case she ever needs his services again.

However, in an unexpected twist of event, the actress shared the funny message she got from the electrician in which he called her baby.

