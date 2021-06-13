Nigerian celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani recently held her traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos and it got a lot of people talking

The all black themed wedding came as a shock to quite lot of p[people who were even more surprised that her husband still chose to be anonymous even on their big day

Many have speculated that the young man is hiding his identity because he probably belongs to another woman

Popular Nigerian fashion designer and CEO of Tiannahsplaceempire, Toyin Lawani recently held her traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos.

The event was well attended by celebrities from all over the industry in black outfits, well madeup faces and different styles.

Toyin Lawani's husband still chooses to be anonymous at their wedding Photo credit: @goldmynetv/@tiannahsplaceempire

Lawani recently shared some official photos from of the look she and her man rocked to tie the knot traditionally.

Check them out below:

Toyin Lawani's husband refuses to do away with facemask

While a lot of people were concerned over the fact that it was a black themed affair, others expressed concerns over the fact that her groom who had always been anonymous still chose to hide his face at the wedding.

Different ideas and reasons were pushed forward, read some of the comments sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram below:

Giftsako:

"Him still de cover face? May God comfort his main wife & kids. He's a slave to small money. There's hunger in UAR, I no blame him hustle o."

Bhlessheen:

"He still wear mask today again? Congratulations to them!"

Emetega:

"She wants to break the internet and internet no gree break."

V33v_o:

"Why is he hiding his face, is the marriage fake? He can even deny it never happened."

Olawaleadigunyusuf:

"Na lagbaja you marry? Abi you don collect anoda person husband?"

Pretty Mike attends Toyin Lawani's wedding

Controversial Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike was one of the celebrities who attended Toyin Lawani's all black themed wedding in Lagos recently.

The Lagos big boy attended the star studded ceremony with six different women who all had babies in strollers.

Mike also seized the opportunity to introduce the six children, four boys and two baby girls to the world stating that he loves them equally.

Source: Legit.ng