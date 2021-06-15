Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki has distanced himself from publications alleging he plans to run for the state's number one position in 2023

Dasuki in a recent interview said he was focused on his assignment as the Sokoto state commissioner for finance

The commissioner has urged those linking him to the 2023 polls to count him out of the governorship race

Sokoto state - Abdussamad Dasuki, Sokoto state commissioner for finance has dismissed reports indicating he may be seeking to run for governor ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Nation reports that Dasuki during an appearance on a radio station on Monday, June 14, said that he is not in the governorship race, adding that he was focused on his assignment as commissioner.

Sokoto state commissioner for finance, Abdussamad Dasuki, has said that he is not in the race for the governorship seat. Photo credit: Abdussamad Dasuki

Source: Facebook

According to him, he was privileged to be given an important task by Tambuwal to reposition Sokoto state’s finance and ensure its judicious application for the benefit of the people.

When asked whether he would join the race to succeed Governor Aminu Tambuwal, the commissioner asked that he be left out, The Guardian added.

While noting that he would not be distracted by 2023 politics, Dasuki called on all lovers of Sokoto to join hands with Tambuwal in his determination to turn the state around.

