The Anambra chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly adopted a direct mode of primary to pick its governorship candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed November 6, for the conduct of the election in the state

According to the report, the decision was to comply with the COVID-19 protocols issued by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control

Ahead of its preparation to pick its standard-bearer for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced readiness to conduct a direct mode of primaries for its aspirants.

Daily Sun exclusively reports that sources close to the state chapter said in Abuja on Thursday, June 10, that the choice of a direct mode of primaries is to ensure that a large number of party members did not congregate in violation of COVID-19 protocol.

The leadership of the APC has reportedly settled for direct primaries to pick its candidate ahead of the Anambra poll.

Legit.ng gathered that the sources also noted that the national leadership of the party would use the newly updated membership register to serve as the electorate on the June 26 primaries.

The sources were quoted to have said:

“I can inform you authoritatively that we have settled for a direct mode of primary and we have also communicated the national leadership of the party accordingly. We opted for direct because of the COVID-19 protocol. We want to avoid a situation of many people congregating in violation of the COVID-19 protocol.

"All the electorate will cast their votes in their local governments. We opted out of indirect because we want to avoid assembling a large number of people as delegates. Direct primary experimented during Edo primaries and it worked perfectly well. We have settled for it.”

The report added that the source maintained that the register from the recently concluded membership registration and revalidation exercise would be used for the exercise.

APC will pick best candidate through direct primary

The Nation also reports that stakeholders have proffered a direct mode of primaries for choosing the party’s standard-bearer in the forthcoming Anambra election.

The group’s coordinator, Ikenga Dozie Ikedife and eight other chieftains said the body settled for the direct mode of primaries due to the seeming uncertainty with the current caretaker status of the party’s executive from the ward, local government, state, zonal and national levels.

Zoning is inevitable in 2023



