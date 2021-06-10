The intraparty crisis in the Anambra chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may affect its outing during the forthcoming governorship election in the state

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is the ruling party in the state and it would take concerted efforts on the part of the opposition to win the state

A judgment by an Abuja high court that sacked the incumbent party chairman, Ndubuisi Nwobu, has created confusion in the minds of the members

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Awka, Anambra - Barely five months to the conduct of the Anambra governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to find its root in the state.

Nigerian Tribune reports there was a palpable fear among the members following the emergence of two chairmen of the party in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that an Abuja high court had removed the current state chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, and ruled that Ejike Oguebego should take his position.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may find it difficult to win the Anambra state in November. Credit: PDP

Source: Facebook

According to the report, the judgment, which came two weeks to the conduct of the governorship primary election of the party, had created fear and apprehension among the 16 governorship aspirants of the party.

It was gathered that Oguebego has announced the postponement of the ward delegates election even when the committee set up for the exercise had arrived and were set to conduct the election.

Court's judgement is an effort in futility

Speaking on the development on Thursday, June 10, Nwobu described the judgment as an effort in futility, adding that the courts were on strike and that had long withdrawn from the matter.

The Guardian also reports that he contended that there was a subsisting judgment of the high court of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which is a court of coordinate jurisdiction.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Northern youths endorse Governor Bala Muhammed for president in 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that ahead of the next general elections in 2023, the youth leaders in 42 groups in the northern region reportedly endorsed the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, to run for president.

It was reported that the youth leaders made their position known in Yola, the Adamawa state capital at a news conference on Wednesday, June 9.

They submitted that the PDP's governor has all it takes to fix Nigeria and end insecurity, poverty and unemployment.

Source: Legit.ng