Kano, Kano state - Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Kano state, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said who will emerge as his successor will be decided by delegates.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has said delegates will determine his successor in 2023. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reported that the Kano state governor made this known during an interactive session with journalists on Monday, June 14.

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Ganduje made the statement after three former gubernatorial candidates in previous elections under different political parties defected to the ruling APC.

Those being touted as potential successors

1. Salihu Sagir Takai

2. A.A. Zaura

3. Umar Yakubu Danhassan,

4. Nasiru Gawuna, Kano deputy governor

5. Bara’u Jibrin, senator representing Kano North

The governor also hinted that the presidential candidate of the ruling party will be decided by delegates, Daily Independent reported.

2023 elections: I may not retire from active politics - Ganduje

Ganduje has said that he may not retire from active politics anytime soon despite being in politics since 1978.

Legit.ng gathered that this is coming in the wake of the pronouncement by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state who declared his exit from active politics by 2023.

He said:

“For now, I’m not tired. Whether I am retiring or not, time will tell. Let me tell you that I have been in politics since 1978. So, even if I say I am retiring, my eyes will be watching and my ears will be hearing."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Benue 2023: Governor Ortom unveils likely successors

Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state, has also unveiled six gubernatorial aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Benue governor introduced the aspirants on Sunday, June 13, in Gboko during the defection of notable Benue APC politicians, Joseph Kaaba, Francis Kwaghgba, and their supporters, to the PDP.

Legit.ng gathers that a brief statement on the official Facebook page of the Benue state government also outlined the Benue governor's activities in Gboko.

2023 elections: Ortom for Senate posters flood Benue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the campaign posters of Governor Ortom for Senate flooded Makurdi, the state capital, on Monday, May 17.

The posters sponsored by a group known as “Diversity Managers Club" were seen at the High-Level roundabouts, Wurukum roundabouts, among other areas in the state capital.

Reacting to the development, the spokesman of the governor, Akasem said it is the people’s wish so the governor won’t stop those behind the posters.

Source: Legit