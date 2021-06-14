A man has narrated with a picture and a video how his late mum visited him on the day he bought his first car

Chris' mum had kicked the bucket in 2018 and was laid to rest in a graveyard that had butterflies designs on it

After buying the car, a butterfly emerged from nowhere and started hovering around it, as can be seen in the video he shared

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A man identified as Chris has shared an emotional story about his late mother paying him a visit on the day he bought his first car.

In the story shared on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy with pictures shared on his personal handle, Chris showed that butterfly is his mother's totem, which he tattooed on his arm and was drawn on her grave.

Just after buying his new car, a butterfly came around, landed on the car, and started hovering all around it until it even settled on his daughter's hand as could be seen in a video.

Below were some of the reactions:

@tomater31491544 said:

Rest in piece. Congratulations bro that’s a big milestone. I like you’re car it’s clean af. Keep it pushing player.

@DreamShakes34 mentioned:

Folded hands bro same, my dad is yellow butterflies. Every now and then pops up when i need him most.

@Abdulla63694985 stated:

I feel you man our parents live with us and teach us how to live and suddenly they are not with us the feeling is overwhelming every single time no matter how many years pass no matter old you grow.

I just got my 1st car & my late mum is here to say she loves it -Man narrates with explanation Photo Credit: @ijeomadaisy

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Another man celebrates buying new whip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that young man had celebrated buying a car.

Posting about the car on Saturday, February 6, he said that the vehicle is his first car, showing how much he is excited about it with different poses.

The man posed with the new white whip in an outfit that matches its colour. Many Nigerians praised him, saying that he deserves the self-care he gave himself.

Source: Legit.ng