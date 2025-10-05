A Nigerian mother was taken aback when she came across a page of her daughter's workbook while studying with her at home

In that particular page of the workbook, the little girl was asked to mention the number of people in her family

However, the girl's answer left her mother really baffled, and she took to TikTok to display the page of the workbook

Mum reacts after seeing daughter's answer to a question about her family in her school workbook. Photo credit: @eberejuliet38/TikTok.

Girl mentions mum's siblings as family members

The mother, who shared the story on TikTok, was surprised to see that her daughter had included her aunts and uncles in her count.

Identified as @eberejuliet38 on TikTok, the mother took to the platform to share the page from her daughter's workbook.

The page showed the girl's answer to the question, where she had written that there were eight people in her family.

This number included her parents, herself, her two biological siblings, and her mother's three siblings.

When asked to explain herself, the little girl insisted that her family consisted of her immediate family members and her aunts and uncles.

Mum left puzzled by her daughter's answer to a question in her school workbook. Photo credit: @eberejuliet38/TikTok.

While posting the video online, the mother said she was unsure whether her daughter's answer was correct or not.

"Was she supposed to write 8 or 5? My daughter included my siblings as her immediate siblings. Was she supposed to include them?" the mother asked.

Reactions trail little girl's reply about family

TikTok users shared their opinions in the comments section.

@Selena said:

"Why she no count her dad siblings to."

@Debbie love said:

"Na una dey count nuclear family she dey count extended family."

@CHIDIMMA said:

"Heart goes where she is loved, that means your siblings take care of her well."

@Chris Richardd said:

"This my cousin, I live with my uncle she’s only child she go count me as immediate family but won’t count my siblings cox dem no dey our house of cox she’s right even my immediate siblings is me and my sister cousins."

@mr_tour_buddy said:

"She’s indirectly correct but still let her know that her blood siblings are just 2."

@Precious family said:

"Explain to her that you guys are 5 not 8 her auntie’s and uncle are her extended family."

@Okies said:

"She knows what she's saying, u guys are 8 in number her explanation is clear."

@olufunmialake said:

"She work with evidence no be Chocho cho."

@𝕍𝕀𝕍𝕀𝔸ℕ042 said:

"Madam no dey argue with her please she's right you're wrong, period!!"

@thereal_ba2bo reacted:

"Why would 3 of your siblings be in your husband's house?"

@Tunygold said:

"Until we teach them otherwise, they're innocent."

@adaike said:

"Shey u body do calm now u no no how many una dey for house my girl teach her."

@Ijesini Pk Wajilda said:

"You and my daddy."

@Omo_Oba said:

"She’s so beautiful and innocent."

