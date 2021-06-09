- A heartwarming video has captured the emotional moment villagers met the female councillor of Bayelsa who built them bridge with her car allowance

- In the sweet video, the villagers danced and sang her praises as well as prayed for her over the gesture that has brought smiles to the community

- The female councillor named Onem Tyna Miracle explained how she made moves that brought about the bridge

Villagers of a Bayelsa community were full of praises as they met the female councillor who constructed a new bridge for them with money that was supposed to be for her car allowance.

In the adorable video, the ladies of the village danced and showered prayers on the councillor for the wonderful structure.

The female councilor was welcomed by excited villagers Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BBC News Pidgin

Councilor Onem Tyna Miracle in an interview with BBC News Pidgin expressed joy over the infrastructural work.

Miracle said before the construction of the bridge, people belittled her as one who couldn't bring about any development but now, the story is different.

The real truth about how Miracle bridge came to be

30-year-old Miracle narrated how it all started, noting she watched with concern how women and old men suffered accidents on what was a 'monkey walkway' before.

The councilor had thought within herself that she was going to work on it when the opportunity presented itself.

When the state government gave money for ward projects, she used hers for that purpose, including her N2.5 million car allowance.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video.

@cookingwithseki said:

"In all honesty Nigerians abi UARIANS are not hard to please . See something as basic as a bridge bringing this much joy and smile on faces."

@papiwemba stated:

"Na Wetin we want be this. Grassroots politicking. Up Miracle."

@peterarmandboyo remarked:

"This is beautiful. If everyone can do what they can this will be a great nation."

