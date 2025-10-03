BBNaija Faith Adewale lost all the prizes he had won on the show following his disqualification

His fans, fondly called faithfuls, have set up a GoFundMe account following his disqualification

Faith got into trouble after his physical confrontation with fellow housemate, Sultana, over a given task

On Thursday, October 2, Faith Adewale, one of the participants in the Big Brother Naija season 10 reality show, was eliminated following his violent confrontation during a disagreement with Sultana.

Before his elimination, Legit.ng reported that Faith had won a car after winning the Innoson-sponsored task on Tuesday, September 30. He had also won other tasks and cash prizes while on the show.

Due to his elimination, all the prizes he had won were forfeited in line with the rules of the game, and because of this, his fans, widely known as the 'faithfuls', have set up a GoFundMe account for him to raise $16,000 (N24,800,000) to compensate the medical doctor-turned-reality star's time on the show.

The account was set up a few hours after his elimination.

Before his unexpected elimination, there were strong speculations that Faith might emerge as the winner of the reality show. During his stay in Biggie's house, he made history as the first housemate to never lose a wager presentation. He won the Head of House twice and was named the Most Influential housemate twice.

See the tweet announcing the fundraising below:

Reactions trail GoFundMe account opened for BBNaija Faith

Some fans of the medical doctor-turned-reality star, Faith, are excited about the news of the GoFundMe account being set up, while others are sceptical, unsure of the authenticity of the account.

Read some of their reactions below:

@mills_thrudy lamented:

"Ooooh my God please help me to be strong because why am I still crying since yesterday till now. We will forever love ManlikeFaith ❤️"

@JoyNjideka4 advised:

"Please let this be on his main page that's the only way we can acknowledge it. This is online we can't trust this source."

@lina_baibe said:

"Is this authentic? Cause we need to triple that prize money and 30m vehicle"

@SparklesJ96207 claimed:

"Faith said he came to the show to enjoy doesn't need money and you rich people want to throw your millions lmao'

@WumiBolade

"Faith’s glory is blinding, that’s why he has so many haters. Just like Joseph he will rise and triumph. We love your perfect imperfections and stand with you till infinity"

@PattsMary28236

"Av not watched big brother since yesterday the man of the show left may God bless Faith 🙏"

After Faith's fans' comments on the authenticity of the GoFundMe account, Legit.ng dug further. The findings revealed that the account was shared on Faith's backup Instagram account. The link to the backup account was shared on his main Instagram handle.

