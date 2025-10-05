Ifeanyi Ogbu, a prominent Abuja-based veterinary doctor, was found dead after a suspected kidnapping at his Kubwa residence

His three children remain missing, prompting urgent calls for their rescue and heightened concern over rising insecurity in the capital

The tragic killing has left the veterinary community and his grieving family in shock, as police investigations continue

Dr Ifeanyi Ogbu, a respected Abuja-based veterinary doctor and former chairman of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), FCT Chapter, has been killed by suspected kidnappers who also abducted his three children.

Sources revealed that the attack occurred on Friday night when armed men stormed Dr Ogbu’s residence in the Kubwa district, situated along the Kubwa-Kaduna road.

The assailants reportedly kidnapped the veterinarian and his three children, later abandoning his lifeless body by the roadside.

Confirmation of Dr Ogbu’s death came via a Facebook post by Andrew Gabriel Ikechukwu, who stated:

“Dr. Ifeanyi Ogbu, the immediate past chairman of the NVMA FCT chapter, who was kidnapped alongside his three children from his home in Kubwa Abuja, was found dead. The three children are yet to be released. May God please intervene.”

Veterinary community mourns loss of Dr Ogbu

Colleagues and friends have expressed profound grief over the killing, describing Dr Ogbu as a dedicated professional whose death marks a devastating blow to both his family and the veterinary community.

He is survived by a nursing wife and other grieving family members, who remain in distress as efforts continue to locate and rescue the abducted children.

Second high-profile killing in one week

The tragic incident follows closely on the heels of another fatal attack in Abuja, where Somtochukwu Maduagwu, a journalist with Arise TV, was killed during a robbery in Katampe. The back-to-back killings have raised serious concerns about the deteriorating security situation in the Federal Capital Territory.

Despite growing public anxiety, the FCT Police Command has yet to issue an official statement regarding Dr Ogbu’s murder. Attempts to reach the authorities were unsuccessful, as calls and WhatsApp messages went unanswered. However, reports suggest that investigations into the incident are currently underway.

Insecurity in Abuja

Insecurity in Abuja has become a growing concern, with recent incidents highlighting the vulnerability of residents to violent crimes such as kidnappings, armed robberies, and home invasions.

High-profile cases, including the killing of veterinary doctor Dr Ifeanyi Ogbu and journalist Somtochukwu Maduagwu, have intensified public anxiety and underscored the urgent need for improved security measures across the Federal Capital Territory.

Despite ongoing investigations, the lack of prompt official responses from law enforcement agencies continues to fuel frustration and fear among citizens.

