Toyin Lawani’s much-anticipated wedding party went down on Saturday, June 12, and it was nothing short of a grand spectacle

Celebrities in the creative and entertainment industry turned up in massive numbers to witness the celebration of love

Legit.ng has compiled photos and videos that highlight some of the unforgettable moments at the black-themed party

Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani and her husband, Segun Wealth, finally exchanged marital vows in front of friends and family on Saturday, June 12.

The black-themed wedding party went down at the luxurious Monarch event centre and it was indeed packed full with loads of memorable moments.

Fun moments from Toyin Lawani's black-themed wedding party. Photo: @tiannashplacempire/@prettymikeoflagos

Hundreds of top celebrities in the entertainment industry showed up to support the business mogul who has a work history with virtually all the top names in the industry.

What had been months and weeks of social media teasers, controversial pre-wedding photos and videos all played out as a spectacle that stirred even more reactions in the online community.

Legit.ng has compiled interesting photos and clips that highlight some of the interesting moments at the wedding party.

Check them out below:

1. Pretty Mike's dramatic entrance

2. Mercy Aigbe and Iyabo Ojo's reunion. No one saw it coming!

3. Sir Shina Peter's dance with Toyin

4. Tiwa Savage and Eniola Badmus' link up

5. Friends of the bride make a grand entry

6. The groom and his friends' arrival

7. Parents of the bride pray for her

8. Wande Coal and Eniola Badmus link up

9. Bride and Groom dance

10. Toyin Abraham makes it rain on Tiwa Savage

Toyin Lawani's hubby stirs reactions with mask at his wedding

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani's all-black themed wedding came as a shock to quite a lot of people who were even more surprised that her husband still chose to be anonymous even on their big day.

Many speculated that the young man is hiding his identity because he probably belongs to another woman.

One social media user wrote:

"Him still de cover face? May God comfort his main wife & kids. He's a slave to small money. There's hunger in UAR, I no blame him hustle o."

