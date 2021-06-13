Popular Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike shocked the internet with his ceremonious entrance at Toyin Lawani's wedding recently

The Lagos big boy stormed the venue with six different women all dressed in black, holding babies in strollers

Mike also shared photos of the babies on his Instagram page, noting that they are doing well and he loves them equally

Controversial Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike was one of the celebrities who attended Toyin Lawani's all black themed wedding in Lagos recently.

As his nature, he did not go to the wedding without turning heads or stirring reactions.

Pretty Mike attended the star studded ceremony with six different women who all had babies in strollers.

Pretty Mike stirs reaction with is entrance to Toyin Lwani's wedding Photo credit: @prettymikeoflagos/@thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

Mike, his women and babies

Taking to his Instagram page, the Lagos big boy shared photos of the women and kids on his page explaining that they are all in perfect condition.

With a prayer for Nigeria as the country celebrates democracy day, he hoped for a better tomorrow for every child.

Mike also seized the opportunity to introduce the six children, four boys and two baby girls to the world stating that he loves them equally.

He wrote:

"Happy Democracy day, we pray, hope and agitations for a better tomorrow, not just because of the present, but for our kids future and generations to come. 4 boys and 2 girls, mothers and Babies are all doing great in perfect condition, I love them all equally. I present to the world, “Ebuka,Yomi,Bayo,Chioma,Rukayat and Micheal Jr."

Check out the post below:

Pretty Mike talks about fatherhood

In another post, the socialite talked about how difficult it is to take care of six demanding kids at the same time.

“Kids are definitely a blessing from above, but when Ddey start that their crying, can u picture 6 kids crying at the same time, the craziest part is, you don’t even know the reason why they are crying, most times, they are just looking for your attention or using you to catch cruise."

Nigerians react to Pretty Mike's latest stunt

As expected, the Lagos big boy's antics got celebrities and fans dropping remarks, read some of the comments sighted below:

Dadaboyehiz:

"Problem child."

Etek_notions:

"You be serious cruise."

Ossyachievas:

"I don finally give up on you."

Iam_kcee:

"You will not kill me oooo."

Funmiawelewa:

"Baba Werey, where person wan put you? You’re just too hilarious."

Obi_cubana:

"Congratulations Mike nwanne m, You are really doing very well."

Houseofamearypearl:

"Just the way you are using us to catch cruise, like father like children. lol."

Jtwsolutionsltd:

"Cruise master with 6 wives and 6 lovely babies."

Obyadat:

"The cruise master. I love how you shift attention."

Pretty Mike shares private information

In a lengthy note on his social media page, the socialite said he had a daughter he thought he actually fathered.

Explaining further, Pretty Mike recounted how he met a lady named Amaka at the club and they eventually got intimate.

The young man said Amaka told him six months later that she was pregnant for him but he refused to believe, and his friend named Yomi convinced him to take responsibility.

