The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation recently participated as a Diamond Partner in a transformative Civil Service Week, which featured the inaugural International Civil Service Conference (ICSC).

The week-long event held under the theme “Rejuvenate, Innovate and Accelerate!”, brought together ministers, Heads of Service of different states, reform champions from across the globe and was graced by the presence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, highlighting the national importance of the occasion.

Aig‑Imoukhuede Foundation Elevates Civil Service Week with ICSC Partnership and Excellence Awards

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede CFR, Chairman of the Foundation, delivered a compelling keynote address at the ICSC titled “Supporting Public Sector Reforms: A Partner’s Experience.”

Reflecting on years of partnership with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), he highlighted how collaboration between government, the private sector, and development partners can drive meaningful transformation in public services, ultimately improving the lives of citizens.

He stressed that presidential-level authority is essential for scaling reforms across Nigeria’s diverse public sector, reminding delegates that real transformation is “a continuous journey that demands collaboration and commitment from all stakeholders.”

During the Civil Service Week gala night, the Foundation expanded its civil servant recognition programme funded by the Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Endowment Fund for Public Sector Excellence, by introducing two new prize categories.

Recipients of the Presidential Civil Service Merit Award were each awarded ₦500,000, while winners of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation EPIC Award received ₦250,000.

These awards highlight the Foundation’s dedication to promoting excellence, professionalism, integrity, and commitment in the public service. Sixteen outstanding civil servants were honoured at the gala night, marking a significant milestone in the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to public sector transformation.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation also received a Special Recognition Award in appreciation of its continued partnership and support for the Nigerian Federal Civil Service.

Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR; Chairman Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation and Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, OON, Mni, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. Photo credit - Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation

This recognition highlights the strong and productive relationship between the Foundation and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, further motivating ongoing efforts to support public sector excellence.

Since its inception in 2022, the Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Endowment Fund has awarded over ₦50 million to 111 exceptional civil servants. This initiative continues to inspire a culture of high performance and innovation at every level of government, reinforcing the Foundation’s mission to drive positive change in Nigeria’s public sector.

