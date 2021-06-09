Kayce Smith's biography: age, height, career, is she married?

Kayce Smith is a sports reporter, broadcaster, and television host. She is currently based in New York, where she works for Barstool Sports. Here are all the interesting details about her life.

The TV host in the field. Photo: @Toucher & Rich

Source: Facebook

Her interest in sports and games has helped her push her career forward by working for various media houses. She is a confident reporter with a charming personality.

Profile summary

Full name: Kayce Smith

Kayce Smith Nickname: Kayce

Kayce Date of birth: 25th October 1988

25th October 1988 Age: 32 years (as of 2021)

32 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Arlington, Texas, US

Arlington, Texas, US Religion: Unknown

Unknown Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Horoscope: Scorpio

Scorpio Height in feet: 5 ft 9 in

5 ft 9 in Height in centimetres: 175 cm

175 cm Weight in kilograms: 55 kgs

55 kgs Weight in lbs: 121 lbs

121 lbs Body measurements: 38-36-37 inches

38-36-37 inches Body measurements in centimetres: 96-91-93 cm

96-91-93 cm Figure: Curvy

Curvy Shoe size: 8 (US)

8 (US) Hair color: Blonde

Blonde Eye color: Grey

Grey Father's name: Ron Smith

Ron Smith Mother's name: Unknown

Unknown Siblings: Ally Elaine

Ally Elaine Boyfriend: Nathan Sebesta

Nathan Sebesta Education: Degree (Texas A&M University)

Degree (Texas A&M University) Profession: Radio and TV host, and Sports broadcaster

Kayce Smith's biography

Kayce Smith is an American TV host born in Arlington, Texas, US. Her father's name is Ron Smith, while her mum's name is unknown. She has a sister named Ally Elaine.

How old is Kayce Smith?

As of 2021, Kayce Smith's age is 32 years. She was born on 25th October 1988.

Education

The reporter acquired her bachelor's degree in Communication from the Texas A&M University.

Kayce Smith from Barstool: Her career summary

Kayce reporting. Photo: @MD Anderson Cancer Center

Source: Facebook

Kayce's career began in August 2012. She worked as a radio host at TexAgs Radio. Two years later, she landed another job as a sideline reporter at Fox Sports.

She has also worked as a reporter for ESPN and as a host for NBC Sports Boston.

Working for ESPN and NBC made her gain more fame as a television presenter. She even launched her show, The Kayce Smith Show, teaming up with SB National radio and Gridiron Now. However, the show did not receive much attention, and it was shut down after six months.

To date, she works as a sports reporter for Barstool Sports. When asked what she found interesting about Barstool, this is what she said,

"The platform. It’s kind of the way everything is growing. The amount of people who pay attention to videos, like they’re some daily reality show, is incredible....So the platform was No. 1, but No. 2 was the freedom to be who I wanted to be."

"I loved working for NBC Sports Boston. I could never say a bad thing about working for that place. But I knew I could offer more than just sports, whether it was being uncensored or growing something from the very beginning. That’s possible at Barstool....Now I’m getting an opportunity to be with the biggest sports media Internet website in the world, and I have my own voice."

She also frequently appears on local and national shows such as SiriusXM.

Kayce Smith's filmography

Here are some of her credits:

2014 Gildan New Mexico Bowl

2015 Zaxby's Hert of Dallas Bowl

2016 Motel 6 Cactus Bowl

OutKick the Coverage

ABC News Nightline

Playing A Round with Paige Renee

Who is Kayce Smith married to?

Who is Kayce Smith's husband? The sports reporter is not married. She is currently in a relationship with Nathan Sebesta. Even though she is a famous TV host, she is also among the most secretive when it comes to her personal life.

Not much is known about Kayce Smith's boyfriend.

Body measurements

Kayce beside a suitcase. Photo: @Clay Travis

Source: Facebook

Kayce Smith's height is 5 feet 9 inches (175cm), and she weighs 55 kgs(121 lbs). She has blonde hair and grey eyes. Her body measurements are 38-36-37 inches (96-91-93 cm).

What happened to Kayce Smith?

The TV host was diagnosed with stage 1 Melanoma. After multiple tests, the tumor was removed, and she is now cancer-free.

Social media

Her Instagram account, @kayce_smith, has over 450 thousand followers, while her Twitter account, @KayceSmith, has over 247 thousand followers.

Kayce Smith's rise to prominence in the television industry has continued to keep her in the limelight. She has gained popularity because of the exposure she gained from working with prestigious networks like NBC and ESPN.

