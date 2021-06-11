National Assembly members are celebrating their second anniversary as federal lawmakers in the 9th parliament

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined numerous Nigerians felicitating with the lawmakers on their anniversary

The president noted that he has enjoyed working with the lawmakers in the last two years, due to their sense of patriotism

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the 9th National Assembly, stressing that its leadership and members have displayed maturity and patriotism in exercising their legislative functions in the last two years.

The president's commendation was made known through a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, and seen by Legit.ng on Friday, June 11.

The president's message is part of celebrations and commemoration of the 9th National Assembly’s second anniversary.

The National Assembly is presided over by Ahmad Lawan (Senate) and Femi Gbajabiamila (House of Reps). Photo credit: NASS TV

Part of the statement read:

“President Buhari sends warm greetings to the leadership and members of the 9th National Assembly on their second anniversary.

“President Buhari salutes the vision, courage, and patriotism of the Assembly, noting, with appreciation, the understanding, and maturity of the lawmakers in speedily processing bills that directly impact the welfare of Nigerians.”

Impact of the 9th National Assembly

Meanwhile, Senate President Ahmad Lawan has revealed that the 2020 budget of the federal government was implemented 100 percent.

Lawan said the feat was made possible by the efforts of the 9th National Assembly that resulted in the normalization of the budget cycle, to fit into the January to December calendar year.

The Nation reports that the Senate President made the announcement at an event organised by the Senate Press Corps in Abuja recently.

Celebrating the 2nd Anniversary with IDPs

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the 9th Nigerian Senate celebrated its second anniversary donating foods and other materials worth N10 million naira to the Wasa Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, in southern Abuja.

Lawan on Thursday, June 10, led a delegation of senators on the visit and called on those in leadership positions across the country to show empathy to IDPs by ensuring that their lives and dignity are protected.

According to him, the planned visit to the IDP camp was a conscious and collective decision of the upper chamber to identify with the displaced persons.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) on Thursday, June 10, demanded that all references to Sharia Islamic law be removed from the 1999 Constitution.

The CBCN made their point known in a memorandum co-signed by its president, Archbishop Augustine Akubeze, and secretary, Bishop Camillus Umoh.

In the memo presented to the Senate committee on Constitution Review in Abuja, the bishops stated that before Nigeria can have lasting peace and unity there must be an end to the established status that Islam enjoys in the Constitution.

