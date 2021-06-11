One of the planned processions for the June 12 Democracy Day celebrations have been put on hold indefinitely

The now-suspended nationwide protests were organised by the National Association of Nigerian Students

The association, however, stated that it has decided to call it off due to plans by some political actors to influence the procession

FCT, Abuja - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has suspended its planned June 12 nationwide protest.

NANS president, Sunday Asefon, made this known in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Friday morning, June 11.

According to the NANS president, the planned protest was aimed at decrying the insecurity in the country, especially the serial abductions of students.

NANS protests not political

Asefon raised an alarm saying some politicians have perfected plans to hijack the protest for their own selfish interests.

Part of the statement read:

“Having considered the current security realities and the danger to the lives of our members in case of possible hijack of the planned protest, I in consultation with all the structures of NANS, therefore, announce the suspension of our proposed protest for June 12.”

Other agitations spring up on June 12

The Nation newspaper reports that Yoruba Nation agitators are planning to hold rallies across the southwest region on Saturday, June 12.

According to the report, the pro-Yoruba nation protesters will be held across southwest states simultaneously.

Organisers of the procession on Wednesday night, June 9 called on southwest governors to cooperate with the peaceful protesters during the exercise.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that men of the Nigeria Army, Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Thursday, June 11 engaged in a show of force ahead of the proposed nationwide protests by some groups.

The procession by the security operatives was held on the streets of Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

Security men in many trucks blowing sirens were seeing moving along some major streets in Osogbo early in the morning.

The federal government had earlier declared Monday, June 14, as a public holiday to mark the 2021 democracy day celebration which falls on Saturday, June 12.

The disclosure was made by the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola via a statement through a Facebook post on Thursday, June 10.

Aregbesola congratulated Nigerians on the occasion and urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a united and prosperous nation.

