Nigeria's legislative chamber recently announced activities to mark the second year anniversary of the ninth Assembly

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday, June 10, by Ezrel Tabiowo, the senate president's special assistant on press

The spokesperson revealed that food items, as well as other materials, were donated by the upper chamber to the displaced persons

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has contributed its own widow's mite by donating foods and other materials worth N10 million naira to the Wasa Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, in southern Abuja.

The red chamber in a statement signed by Ezrel Tabiowo, the senate president's special assistant on press and made available to Legit.ng, said the items were distributed to commemorate the 2nd year anniversary of the ninth Assembly.

Nigerian lawmakers mark 2nd anniversary, donates items worth N10 million to IDPs Photo credit: @NgrSenate

Source: Facebook

Dr. Ahmad Lawan, the president of the Senate on Thursday, June 10, who led a delegation of senators on the visit called on those in leadership positions across the country to show empathy to IDPs by ensuring that their lives and dignity are protected.

According to him, the planned visit to the IDP camp was a conscious and collective decision of the upper chamber.

Members of the delegation present during the visit include te Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, Deputy Leader, Ajayi Boroffice, Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, Deputy Whip, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Minority Whip, Philip Aduda, and Deputy Minority Whip, Sahabi Ya’u.

Others include Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (APC, Kano Central), Senator Abubakar Kyari (APC, Borno North), Senator Bello Mandiya (APC, Katsina South), and Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East).

Senate passes law prohibiting discrimination against HND holders

Meanwhile, the Senate has passed into law a bill abolishing discrimination against Higher National Diploma (HND) holders for the purposes of employment and promotion.

The new legislation titled: The Prohibition of Discrimination between First Degrees and Higher National Diplomas Bill, 2021, was passed on Wednesday, June 2, during a plenary in Abuja.

The Senate disclosed that the bill was passed followed by the consideration and adoption of a report on the Bill presented by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, at plenary.

Source: Legit