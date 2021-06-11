Catholic Bishops in Nigeria have suggested that the National Assembly make some changes to the country's constitution

The bishops urged Nigerian lawmakers to project the nation's secularity under Sections 10 and 38 of the 1999 constitution

According to the clerics, no other religion is recognised by the supreme law of Nigeria except Islam

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja - Catholic bishops under the auspices of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) on Thursday, June 10, demanded that all references to Sharia Islamic law be removed from the 1999 Constitution.

Leadership reports that CBCN made their point known in a memorandum co-signed by the president, Archbishop Augustine Akubeze, and the secretary, Bishop Camillus Umoh.

Catholic bishops have called on the National Assembly to expunge all references to Sharia Islamic law from the 1999 constitution. Photo credit: @NgrSenate

Source: Facebook

In the memo presented to the Senate Committee on Constitution Review in Abuja, the bishops stated that before Nigeria can have lasting peace and unity there must be an end to the established status that Islam enjoys in the Constitution.

The clerics called on the National Assembly to project Nigeria's secularity under Sections 10 and 38 as no other religion is recognised by the supreme law of the country except Islam, Vanguard added.

CBCN maintained that the 1999 constitution was an imposition of the military, adding that it has put Christians and adherents of other religions at a disadvantage in any place with a Muslim majority.

Nigeria will suffer if Sharia law is introduced in southwest

Meanwhile, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has called on the National Assembly to avoid being influenced to approve the enactment of Sharia law in the southwest.

According to the religious organisation, the entire nation will go through another round of serious crisis if the Islamic legal system finds its way into the Nigerian constitution.

PFN's president, Bishop Wale Oke, advised the legislature not to be susceptible to evil-minded fellows whose aim is to further ruin the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

MURIC backs proposal for Sharia law

In other news, Islamic human rights group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has declared support for the proposal to kick-start Sharia law in the southwest region of the country.

MURIC's director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, made the stance of the group known in a statement released on Saturday, May 29, and seen by Legit.ng.

Professor Akintola specifically warned the PFN to mind its own business.

Source: Legit.ng