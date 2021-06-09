- Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu turned a year older on Wednesday, June 9, and the young woman is already being celebrated by friends

- Momodu shared a photo of the package she got from Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh who is also celebrating her birthday on the same day

- Sophia expressed excitement as she gushed over the gift she got from the mother of one on her Instagram Story

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

There is no doubt that Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu has friends who love her.

The mother of one turned a new age on Wednesday, June 9, and she's getting all the love from her friends.

A day before her birthday, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh sent her a gift to celebrate her. Meanwhile, both women share the same birthday as Tonto clocked 36.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tonto Dikeh sends Davido's 1st baby mama a birthday gift. Photos: @tontolet, @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The birthday gift

Sophia took to her Instagram Story to share a video showing the gift she got from the actress.

In the video, a cake carton with lovely flowers in it was spotted. A sticker showing the cake was from the actress was seen by the side of the cake.

Sophia was heard gushing about her birthday gift as she thanked Tonto for her kind gesture.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Sophia's smart little daughter Imade

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sophia Momodu shared a video showing her having a conversation with her daughter Imade.

The little girl had said that she wanted to grow up to be like her mum who urged her to become a better version instead. On second thought, Sophia urged her little girl to grow into the best version of herself.

Imade then asked her mum if she wanted her to be the best daughter and the answer was in the affirmative.

Sophia reassured her that she is already the best daughter because she was born that way.

Source: Legit.ng