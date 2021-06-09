- Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and talented singer Dbanj, clocked a year older on June 9, 2021

- The duo made sure to mark the special occasion together by having a worship session while surrounded by friends and well-wishers

- Dbanj also revealed that the Nollywood actress gifted him a befitting birthday cake as he showed his appreciation to her

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Top Nigerian celebrities, Dbanj and Tonto Dikeh recently turned a year older on the same day, June 9, and they made sure to mark the special occasion together.

The duo who has also been work partners in the past had a praise and worship session with some of their friends, family and well-wishers.

In a 35-minute video shared on Tonto Dikeh’s Instagram page, she was seen with her co-celebrant being emotional as they gave thanks to God during a worship session.

Birthday mates, Tonto Dikeh and Dbanj in spirit filled worship session as they mark their big day. Photos: @tontolet.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

At some point in the video, the obviously moved Tonto lay on the floor as she praised God. Dbanj was also seen on his knees giving thanks.

See the video below:

The celebration however did not end there. Dbanj’s wife, Lineo, managed to pull off the worship session for the celebrants as a surprise. Tonto also wowed Dbanj with a lovely birthday cake.

According to the singer, the cake was befitting for a ‘Roger Mooreeeeee 007’.

He wrote:

“I must greet you specially my wife @lineo_dd for this wonderful surprise this morning thanks to @mosesbliss , @yadahworld for the melodic surprise. Very Spiritual.

"Thank you @tontolet for the beautiful cake, a befitting cake for Roger Mooreeeeee 007. And to @vichianopartyplace for managing to pull this through. And to everyone that came through and made this happen God bless you all for this. Love you all.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the cake below:

Nice one.

Tonto Dikeh gifts birthday mate Sophia Momodu lovely cake

It appears Tonto Dikeh made sure to gift her birthday mates lovely cakes on their big day.

A day before Sophia's birthday, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh sent her a gift to celebrate her. Meanwhile, both women share the same birthday as Tonto clocked 36.

Sophia took to her Instagram Story to share a video showing the gift she got from the actress.

In the video, a cake carton with lovely flowers in it was spotted. A sticker showing the cake was from the actress was seen by the side of the cake.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng