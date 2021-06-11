The presidency has reacted to reports claiming President Buhari fired a shot at APC national leader Bola Tinubu

The Nigerian leader during a recent interview declared that nobody sitting in Lagos would determine the zoning for the ruling party

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu described the claims as a malicious campaign to drive a wedge between Buhari and his staunch ally

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja - The Nigerian presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari's comment during an interview with Arise TV was not targeted at All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

ThisDay reports that presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, distanced the president from what he described as a malicious campaign using the point he made to drive a wedge between Buhari and a staunch ally.

The presidency has dismissed reports that President Buhari's comment was referring to Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Recall that Buhari an interview which aired on Thursday, June 10, said the issue of zoning can't be determined by any single individual sitting in the comfort of their home in Lagos.

However, many were of the opinion that the Nigerian leader's statement was a subtle shade at Tinubu.

Don't fall for the malicious campaign

In another report by Sahara Reporters, the presidential spokesman in a statement clarified that Buhari's comment had nothing to with the APC national leader.

While noting that it was a mischievous attempt to drag Buhari into controversies, Shehu called on citizens, especially the members of the ruling party not to fall for this.

He said:

“The mention he made of Lagos was not a reference to the respected party leader, Senator Bola Tinubu as the opposition party’s predatory designs would put it in order to damage the excellent relationship between the two of them.

“The president, the Asiwaju, and the rapidly growing members of the party want a dynastic succession of elected leaders.”

Odigie-Oyegun reacts to Buhari’s comment

John Odigie-Oyegun, a former national chairman of the APC, has reacted to the comment made by President Buhari on how his successor would emerge in 2023.

The APC chieftain said that the 'gentle man' arrangement by the leaders of the party on a zoning system must be respected in electing the party's presidential candidate in 2023.

Oyegun noted that politics is about inclusiveness, adding that no area of the country should be alienated in running the affairs of the country.

Source: Legit