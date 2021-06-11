An ex-national chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, has replied President Muhammadu Buhari's recent comment on 2023 polls

President Buhari had on Thursday, June 10, said that the leadership of the party would determine where his successor would come from in 2023

Odigie-Oyegun, however, said that the president was right in his explanation on the 2023 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - John Odigie-Oyegun, a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reacted to the comment made by President Muhammadu Buhari on how his successor would emerge in 2023.

The Punch reports that the APC chieftain said the 'gentle man' arrangement by the leaders of the party on a zoning system must be respected in electing the party's presidential candidate in 2023.

A former national chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, has commended President Buhari over his comment on 2023.

Oyegun noted that politics is about inclusiveness, adding that no area of the country should be alienated in running the affairs of the country.

He added that every part of the great country should be given a sense of belonging in terms of appointive and elective office.

APC must respect zoning in 2023

The APC chieftain stated:

“What the president said is what it ought to be. We are building not just a political party but a nation. Politics is all about inclusiveness although some Nigerians choose to call it zoning or rotation, I prefer to call it inclusiveness.

“We must learn to be as inclusive as possible. Every part of a local government, a state or a nation especially as multi-ethnic and multi-religious as Nigeria must build a system where everyone will have a sense of belonging there is no two ways to it. Every part of this great country should be given a sense of belonging in terms of appointive and elective office. zoning is inevitable."

The Guardian also reports that President Buhari on Thursday, June 10, said no one has the power to decide for the ruling APC on zoning.

According to him, nobody should sit in Lagos or any part of the country and decide on the fate of APC on zoning.

He also stated the restructuring of the party has begun, adding that only members of the political party have the power to decide its fate.

APC leadership will determine my successor in 2023

