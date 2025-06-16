Ademola Lookman is one of the many Nigerian footballers making the most of their post-season break

Lookman began his holiday with a tour of Nigeria with his CAF Best Award, visiting Lagos and Abuja

The reigning African Footballer of the Year is currently on the British Island of Turks and Caicos

Ademola Lookman is enjoying his well-deserved postseason holiday, and fans have spotted an expensive wristwatch on him during his vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Lookman was impressive for Atalanta in what could be his final season for the club, helping the club qualify for the Champions League next season after falling out of the title race.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring for Atalanta against AS Roma. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

He scored 20 goals and provided seven assists in 40 games in all competitions despite missing months due to injury to help La Dea finish on the Italian Serie A table.

Lookman rocks expensive wristwatch

The Atalanta forward began his holiday in Nigeria, taking a tour of the country, having his African Footballer of the Year gong on display during his trip.

He visited important places and dignitaries, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwoolu, while also partying with artistes at clubs.

His vacation train has taken him to the Turks and Caicos Islands, an expensive British territory close to Bahamas and is famous for its turquoise blue water.

Lookman shared photos from his time there on his Instagram page, and fans have spotted the expensive wristwatch he had on, the Patek Phillipe Aquanaut Ref 5167A-001.

According to Patek’s official website, the sleek timepiece is crafted in stainless steel with a black rubber strap and a clean black dial and costs 25,958 USD, which is about ₦40 million.

The former England youth international currently earns €44,423 per week at the Bergamo-based club, and the watch would not be a strain on his pocket.

Napoli show interest in Lookman

Lookman is expected to leave Atalanta this summer after three seasons. Paris Saint-Germain attempted to sign him last summer, but La Dea blocked the move.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring during Atalanta's 3-2 loss to champions Napoli. Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini.

He had an altercation with former head coach Gian Piero Gasperini during which both traded words publicly, and it escalated the discussions around his departure.

Gasperini has left the club for AS Roma, and the player will also leave, though new boss Ivan Juric claims he has not discussed with the club over any possible departure.

According to Football Italia, Serie A champions Napoli have asked to sign him this summer and could offer player plus cash to land the Super Eagles forward.

However, La Dea hopes to recoup a fee in excess of €50 million to let him leave the club.

Frank Lampard's Patek Philippe wristwatches

Legit.ng reported that Chelsea legend Frank Lampard owned a Patek Philippe collection worth over $2 million, which he has worn throughout his playing and coaching career.

The Coventry City head coach had a professional playing career of nearly 20 years and has been in management since 2017, coaching teams like Derby County, Chelsea and Everton.

