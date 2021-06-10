President Muhammadu Buhari has shared his thoughts on surrounding the topic of zoning in the All Progressive Congress

Buhari on Thursday, June 10, said that no one has the power to make such a decision for the ruling party

The president explained that the ruling party is conducting membership registration to establish a foundation that will outlast his administration

FCT, Abuja - Amid the clamour for the 2023 presidential ticket to be zoned to the south, President Muhammadu Buhari has said the decision lies with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Punch citing an interview with Arise Television which aired on Thursday, June 10, said the issue of zoning can't be determined by any single individual.

According to the president, no one for instance sitting in the comfort of their homes in Lagos would arrange what zone gets the party's ticket, The Guardian added.

Speaking further, Buhari explained that the APC caretaker committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state was working to reposition the party so that members are involved in the decision making.

APC reacts to zoning list

The APC zoning list which has been circulating on social media has been disowned by the party's Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

This was made known on Wednesday, April 14, by Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, the national secretary of the caretaker committee.

The arrangement allegedly released by the APC also contained the region where major national elective offices such as the presidential ticket are zoned to.

Buhari speaks on his successor

The president has stated that the issue and plan on who will take over from him are to be handled by the ruling party entirely and not himself.

According to him, this is the reason why the APC is conducting fresh nationwide registration for its members at the ward, local government, and state levels.

In a chat with journalists on Thursday, June 10, in Abuja, the president noted that the aim is to make sure the legacy of continuity stands even after his administration.

