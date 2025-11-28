SERHA has praised President Tinubu for appointing Governor Hope Uzodimma as Renewed Hope Ambassador

The group said Uzodimma’s leadership record and loyalty to the Renewed Hope agenda had positioned him as a unifying figure

SERHA stated that the governor’s expanded role created fresh opportunities for regional inclusion and deeper engagement

A pro-Tinubu political group in the South East has welcomed the appointment of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma as Renewed Hope Ambassador, describing the move as a strategic boost for national cohesion and regional integration.

The South East Renewed Hope Agenda made its position known in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Belusochukwu Enwere.

According to the group, the appointment reflects President Bola Tinubu’s confidence in the governor’s leadership record and his commitment to building unity across political and regional lines.

Appointment seen as strategic for region

Enwere said Gov Uzodimma has maintained consistent loyalty to the ideals of the Renewed Hope agenda and has continued to demonstrate capacity for broad-based political mobilisation.

He added that the new assignment offers a wider platform for the governor to strengthen engagement with citizens and deepen public trust in federal initiatives.

“Governor Uzodimma’s appointment as Renewed Hope Ambassador underscores his unwavering loyalty to Nigeria and the All Progressives Congress. It is a clear reflection of the confidence President Tinubu and our great party place in his capacity to deliver on national objectives. His visionary leadership continues to inspire hope, not only in Imo State but across the South East,” the statement read.

The group said Uzodimma’s elevation was also a recognition of his growing influence in conversations around inclusive governance and national development.

Group cites Uzodimma’s record in Imo

SERHA described the governor as a master strategist whose governance style has reshaped Imo’s political and socio-economic environment.

SERHA noted improvements in Imo State as part of the governor’s demonstrated readiness for wider national responsibilities.

It pointed to gains in infrastructure renewal, expanded security cooperation and efforts toward economic revitalisation as evidence of his suitability for broader national responsibilities.

According to the group, Uzodimma’s impact has gone beyond the boundaries of Imo, as he has become a strong advocate for ensuring the South East is fully integrated into the national political space.

New role boost for South East participation

Enwere said the appointment creates an opportunity for the region to push for improved representation in federal decision-making and to secure a greater share of development programmes.

The group observed that the role aligns with long-standing demands for fairness and inclusion at the national level.

“Governor Uzodimma has proven time and again that he is not just a leader for Imo State but a statesman whose influence resonates across Nigeria. His capacity to unite diverse interests and drive constructive dialogue makes him an invaluable asset to the President’s Renewed Hope vision,” SERHA stated.

SERHA expresses optimism

The organisation congratulated the governor and described the appointment as a reward for dedication, maturity and consistent delivery of results.

It added that the development would further energise political structures in the region and enhance the administration’s consolidation efforts across the country.

SERHA reaffirmed its support for the Tinubu administration and said it remained confident that Uzodimma’s new role would create fresh opportunities for the South East.

