Full List of Third World Countries in 2025 Released After Trump’s Immigration Ban Announcement
US

Full List of Third World Countries in 2025 Released After Trump’s Immigration Ban Announcement

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • Donald Trump’s November 28, 2025, announcement to halt immigration from “Third World countries” reignited global debate over the relevance of the term
  • Analysts explained that the phrase, once rooted in Cold War politics, had since shifted to describe economically poor and non‑industrialised nations
  • Experts stressed that the label is now widely considered outdated and derogatory, with modern alternatives such as developing countries or low‑income nations preferred

Donald Trump announced on November 28, 2025, that the United States would “permanently pause” immigration from all so-called Third World countries, sparking renewed debate about the relevance and meaning of the term.

The announcement came after a violent incident in Washington, DC, in which two National Guard members were shot near the White House. One of the soldiers later died, and an Afghan national was identified as the suspect.

Trump’s 2025 plan to block citizens of Third World nations sparks global controversy over outdated terminology.
Full list of Third World countries in 2025 reignites debate after Trump’s immigration ban announcement. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/x
Source: Getty Images

Meaning of “Third World”

The president’s statement reignited debate about the term Third World. Analysts explained that the phrase originally referred to countries not aligned with either NATO or the Communist Bloc during the Cold War.

After the Soviet Union collapsed in the early 1990s, the term shifted to describe economically poor and non-industrialised nations.

Under this modern definition, Third World countries are those facing high poverty rates, economic instability, and limited access to essential resources.

However, experts noted that the term is now widely considered derogatory and inaccurate.

Observers stressed that most modern speakers and institutions now avoid the phrase. Instead, they use more precise and respectful terms such as “developing countries,” “least-developed countries” (based on the United Nations Human Development Index), or “low-income countries” (as defined by World Bank data).

Full list of the third world countries, according to World Population Review:

  1. Bhutan
  2. Iraq
  3. Eswatini
  4. Tajikistan
  5. Tuvalu
  6. India
  7. Bangladesh
  8. El Salvador
  9. Palestine
  10. Equatorial
  11. Guinea
  12. Cape Verde
  13. Namibia
  14. Guatemala
  15. Republic of
  16. the Congo
  17. Honduras
  18. Kiribati
  19. Sao Tome and
  20. Principe
  21. Timor-Leste
  22. Kenya
  23. Ghana
  24. Nepal
  25. Vanuatu
  26. Laos
  27. Angola
  28. Micronesia
  29. Myanmar
  30. Cambodia
  31. Comoros
  32. Zimbabwe
  33. Zambia
  34. Cameroon
  35. Solomon
  36. lslands
  37. Uganda
  38. Ivory Coast
  39. Rwanda
  40. Papua New
  41. Guinea
  42. Togo
  43. Syria
  44. Mauritania
  45. Nigeria
  46. Tanzania
  47. Haiti
  48. Lesotho
  49. Pakistan
  50. Senegal
  51. Gambia
  52. DR Congo
  53. Malawi
  54. Benin
  55. Guinea-Bissa
  56. Djibouti
  57. Sudan
  58. Liberia
  59. Eritrea
  60. Guinea
  61. Ethiopia
  62. Afghanistan
  63. Mozambique
  64. Madagascar
  65. Yemen
  66. Sierra Leone
  67. Burkina Faso
  68. Burundi

