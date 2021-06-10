- President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he will have no hand in deciding Nigeria's next leader

- Buhari on Thursday, June 10, said that this task has been left to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

- The president explained that the ruling party is conducting membership registration to establish a foundation that will outlast his administration

Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be the major deciding factor.

President Buhari said that is why the ruling party is conducting fresh nationwide registration for its members at the ward, local government, and state levels, Punch reports.

In a chat with journalists on Thursday, June 10, in Abuja, the president noted that the aim is to make sure the legacy of continuity stands even after his administration.

His words:

“About succession, what this admin can do is to make sure APC lasts beyond this administration. And that is the best way to go for the party and for the country.”

Buhari revealed that the issue and plan on who will take over from him is to be handled by the party entirely and not himself, Daily Nigerian also reported

He explained:

“Succession plan depends on the party. The party will sit and make its decision by the constituencies they won. So those who want to be president, better join APC.”

Governor Yahaya Bello declares presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi had confirmed that he had the ambition to become President Buhari’s successor in 2023.

The governor told journalists in Abuja that he developed the ambition following calls by Nigerian youths, women, and other groups.

He said:

“I don’t refer to this as my presidential ambition. It is the ambition of the youths, the younger generation, the women, the less-privileged, the deprived and the oppressed in the society.

“These are the people calling me to come and serve, to run and contest for president in 2023 and in order that I don’t run foul of the law, I am waiting for an appropriate time to officially give the nod to that call.''

