Human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu shared a video showing a palm wine tapper who was rescued from kidnappers

He said there were two palm wine tappers who were kidnapped but unfortunately, one of them died in captivity

The video shows the rescued tapper looking weak and pale after days of languishing in the kidnappers' den

A Nigerian man has been rescued from the hands of kidnappers after languishing for days in the bushes of Delta state.

The information was shared on X by security activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, was said the rescued man is a palm wine tapper.

The man was rescued from the den of kidnappers. Photo credit: X/Harrison Gwamnishu.

Source: Twitter

According to Harrison, there were two kidnapped palm wine tappers but only one was rescued alive.

He said the palm wine tappers were kidnapped near Agbor, Delta state and that security agencies combed from Emuhu, to Abavo, to Obi-Ayama, to Urhonigbe before rescuing one of them.

Unfortunately, before help could come, one of the palm wine tappers had already died in captivity.

He said:

"Yesterday, I led Security Agencies in search of two Palm Wine tappers kidnapped in their farm at Emuhu, near Agbor Delta State. Security agencies responded swiftly. The Military from the 63 Brigade, the Emuhu Vigilante Group, Anti-Cult Abavo, Operation Soup, and teams of Police officers all joined us in the search and rescue mission. From Emuhu, to Abavo, to Obi-Ayama, to Urhonigbe. We were able to locate one of the victims at Urhonigbe, Edo State. He narrated the heartbreaking incidenton how his colleague was killed after the man’s family attempted to negotiate with the kidnappers using the only money they had, N10,000. This is the painful reality our people are facing."

The man was rescued through the efforts of Harrison Gwamnishu and security agents. Photo credit: X/HarrisonBbi18.

Source: Twitter

Watch the video below:

Reactions as palm wine tapper is rescued from kidnappers

@Row_Haastrup said:

"How dem go go kidnap palm wine tapper… I don’t get it. How much do they think they would ever get from their families? This is madness."

@Morris_Monye said:

"Harrison, please wear bulletproof vest. God keep you safe."

@manlikebrock said:

"Omo !!! Harrison is working harder than the government .. God bless you Sir .. Please drop your account number so we can be contributing for you to be doing this good work."

@iOccupyNigeria

"This thing no even make sense again. Dem don reach the point where dem dey kidnap palm wine tapper. Palm wine tapper wey him whole life savings no fit reach 50k or 100k. Wetin exactly you dey kidnap am for? Which ransom you dey expect from rural people wey just dey struggle to survive? See as the family manage bring ₦10,000 — which be about $7.50 to $8.50. My God in heaven, human beings dey kidnapped for Nigeria for eight dollars. Eight dollars. Nigeria don fail finish. This na the worst level we don ever reach as a country. God knows."

Harrison Gwamnishu visits Ekiti church attacked by terrorists

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that activist, Harrison Gwamnishu paid a visit to Eruku in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Harrison was there to sympathise with the victims of a recent terrorist attack on a CAC parish in the area.

A video he shared showed a moment he interacted with the resident pastor and the zonal pastor of the church.

Source: Legit.ng