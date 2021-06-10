- Nigerian youths have been warned to avoid actions that will scare foreign investors from the country

- The advice was given on Thursday, June 10, by President Muhammadu Buhari during an interview in Abuja

- President Buhari recalled many public properties were destroyed by wayward youths during the EndSARS protest

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja - Nigerian youths were advised by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 10, to be in their best behaviours if they ever dream of benefitting from the federal government's job-creation schemes.

President Buhari reminded youths that foreign investors will have no other choice than to abandon the country to more secure environments for their businesses, Arise TV reports.

Buhari said the issue of unemployment will continue as long as Nigerian youths engage in vandalising public assets (Photo: Aso rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

He claimed that this was exactly what was brought about by the vandalisation of public properties during the EndSARS protest hijacked by hoodlums.

The Nigerian leader said:

“About 200 buses bought by the former governor of Lagos were burnt by restive youths. Who would go and invest in such an environment? Nobody. It is just common sense.

”I told them to tell the youths if they want jobs they should behave themselves, make Nigeria secure so that people can come and invest. Nigeria is resourceful, everybody knows that, God has really endowed us.”

Youths have a role to play

Meanwhile, Buhari had sent a warm message to Nigerian youths, saying he would offer his full support to see them grow in politics and other endeavours.

The president made this known on Thursday, February 4, while admitting the crucial role of young people in the development of the country.

Legit.ng gathered that Buhari said during a virtual meeting with youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held at the State House, Abuja, that he would be looking forward to a more robust engagement with young people across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

He said:

‘‘While I will be looking forward to a more robust engagement with young people across the country, I wish to emphasize to you all that in me, you have a major supporter.

“I will offer you my full support to grow in politics, public service, entertainment, entrepreneurship and many other sectors because I know that the future we envisage as a country cannot happen without our youths.”

Source: Legit.ng News