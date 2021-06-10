- Nigerian-born British singer and songwriter, Sade Adu, was born in Ibadan to a professor father, Adebisi Adu, and Anne Hayes, a nurse

- A throwback photo of the entertainer as a baby in 1959 with her parents and brother, Banji, got people dropping beautiful comments on Facebook

- Sade is the lead singer of her band and is one of the most successful British female artists in history

A throwback photo of Nigerian-born British singer, Sade Adu, with her family in Ibadan way back in 1959 is absolutely pleasing to see.

The award-winning singer was born to a professor father, Adebisi Adu, and Anne Hayes, who was a nurse.

Sade Adu has always been beautiful Photo credit: Femi Ajibode/@yoruba_blog/@sadeadulovers

In the adorable photo, Sade's dad carried her in his arms, while her brother, Banji a toddler at that time stood between him and their beautiful mother.

Check out the post below:

Sade and her family in 1959 Photo credit: Femi Ajibode/@yoruba_blog

Read some of the comments sighted under the post below:

W David Ebiokobo:

"Awesome... She should make small museums of pictures, like depicting the sequence of events in her family life for the world to see."

Christie Omerah Isidahomhen:

"She's her mom's carbon copy. I almost thought she was the woman standing. Those eyes... wow!"

Kimmora Mic'ky:

"They indeed made a gem, a beautiful singer whose abstract singing gets you in the cloud."

Claire Uzoma C Ezigbo:

"No wonder she's so pretty, her mum was a beaut indeed."

Ayodele Omowumi

"There was a country, and the illustrious Adu Family, with its many iconic children - Doctors, Scientists, Engineers, Activists, and brilliant minds, like Sade's dad.

Source: Legit.ng