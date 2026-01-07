The White House confirmed that military action remained an option as President Donald Trump pursued plans to bring Greenland under US control

European leaders including Britain’s Prime Minister and France’s President warned that any attempt to seize the territory could destabilise NATO and regional security

US officials said diplomatic options such as purchasing Greenland or forming a Compact of Free Association were also being considered

White House officials have confirmed that the use of American military power remains on the table as President Donald Trump weighs options over Greenland, a self-governing territory under Danish sovereignty.

The statement followed growing international concern over the president’s repeated remarks about bringing the Arctic island under US control.

Trump has openly described Greenland as strategically vital, even though Denmark is a NATO ally.

European leaders have reacted sharply, warning that any attempt to seize the territory could destabilise the transatlantic alliance and undermine regional security.

White House keeps military option open

A statement from the administration defended a broad range of choices available to the president.

It said:

"President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland ‌is a national security priority ‌of the United States, and it's vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region."

The statement continued:

"The ‍president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important ‌foreign policy goal, ⁠and of course, utilizing the ‌US military is ‍always an option at the commander-in-chief's disposal."

The comments came after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that any military move against Greenland would threaten NATO’s future. European leaders, including Britain’s Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and France’s President Emmanuel Macron, also issued a joint declaration pledging to defend Greenland’s territorial integrity.

European leaders push back firmly

Diplomatic efforts are already underway. The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland have requested talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Britain has aligned itself publicly with Denmark, with Sir Keir saying he supports Frederiksen’s position on the island’s future.

Despite the pressure, a senior US official told Reuters that opposition from allied governments would not deter Washington. "It's not going away," the official said, indicating that the administration remains determined to pursue its objective.

Concerns have intensified after a recent US operation in Venezuela that resulted in the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro. Analysts say the action reinforced perceptions that the administration is willing to act decisively abroad when it considers national interests at stake.

Deal options still being explored

Trump has previously cited the Monroe Doctrine to justify assertive foreign policy positions in the western hemisphere. He has also repeated his view that Greenland is necessary for US security. Speaking earlier to NBC News, he said the United States needs the territory for national security purposes.

Officials have outlined several possible paths. One option involves purchasing Greenland through negotiations.

A senior official said:

"Diplomacy is always the president's first option with anything, and dealmaking. He loves deals. So if a good deal can be struck to acquire Greenland, that would definitely be his first instinct."

Another scenario under consideration is the creation of a Compact of Free Association, a framework the US already uses with several Pacific island nations. Such agreements typically provide Washington with military access in exchange for financial support.

The same official added that Trump wants to secure Greenland during his current term. Meanwhile, NATO allies continue joint military exercises in the region, where the United States already maintains a base, keeping the Arctic firmly in the global spotlight.

