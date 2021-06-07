- Top Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has shown off members of her extended family members on social media

- The filmmaker who is the queen mother of the family explained that she loves the role and the responsibilities

- The actress also prided herself in being a strong, determined, dedicated and focused queen mother to her people

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, is family-oriented and she takes her position in her family very seriously.

In a recent post on Instagram, the mother of two shared lovely photos of her extended family members and in her caption, noted that she came back to them to build a stronger and better generation.

Iyabo Ojo and her beautiful family Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

She was seen in a slide holding hands with her brothers, another had young members of the family posing with them, while others had the family as a whole.

They all rocked matching traditional attires (ankara) as they smiled at the camera.

The actress who is clearly pleased with her queen mother role in the family said that she is not only a strong woman, but focused, dedicated and determined as well.

She wrote:

"QUEEN IYABO. I came back to this family to build a stronger & better generation. I’m that strong woman, focused, dedicated & determined Queen Mother. I Love my role. Meet my family."

Check out the post below:

Fans hail actress

Below are some of the reactions from fans and colleagues of the actress:

Babatee.1:

"God's protection over your family darling."

Funnytoheeb:

"Love it."

B_boss_nest;

"More strength momma."

Officialresonanceband:

"Waoh. What a beautiful family you’ve got out there."

Anikeblingsfashionemporium:

"So help you God!"

Graciousfashionworld:

"May God bless and keep you all amen."

Iyabo Ojo, in an Instagram video, revealed that she would like to be a grandmother soon, and she put her daughter Priscilla up to the task.

In the video, the funny actress was seen addressing the young lady as she prepared to step out of the house.

Iyabo made it clear that the 20-year-old lady must get married soon enough. She added that by the age of 23, her daughter should be engaged and she should be married by 24.

Source: Legit