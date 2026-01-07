The Desert Foxes of Algeria defeated the Leopards of DR Congo to reach the last eight of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Fans observed the presence of the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents at the stadium in Rabat

It was the second game which had the presence of the US agents, having also watched Morocco’s 1-0 win over Tanzania

Fans observed the presence of the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match between Algeria and DR Congo.

The Desert Foxes and the Leopards had an intense encounter at the Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

Adil Boulbina scores to help Algeria beat DR Congo. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The match looked set for a penalty shootout to decide which team goes through to the quarter-final before Adil Boulbina scored the winner for the North Africans in the 119th minute.

As noted by CAF, Les Fennecs’ victory set up a last-eight clash against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, who crushed Mozambique 4-0 in the last 16.

Nigeria vs Algeria will be one of the most interesting matches of the quarter-final. The North Africans have the best defence, with a goal conceded, and the West Africans have the best attack, with 12 goals scored.

Why FBI agents watched Algeria vs DR Congo

According to Tuko, FBI top officials were present at the match and had front-row access. The team led by Douglas Olsan, Director of Operations for the Field Intervention Services Division, and Kevin Kowalski, Deputy Director of the Emergency Response Group, were also spotted during Morocco’s win over Tanzania.

According to Le360, their mission, which was from January 4-6, 2026, was part of an information-gathering expedition on how Morocco is handling security for the tournament.

The team was on a learning visit to study Morocco’s successful model for security protocols and public safety ahead of the US hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

They learnt security monitoring through the use of visual surveillance systems, drones and high-resolution cameras, and observed communication and electronic coordination between the security components at fixed and mobile command centres.

FBI agents also visited the African Security Cooperation Centre, which connects Morocco's security interests and the teams at AFCON.

US prepares to host 2026 FIFA World Cup after Chelsea's CWC success. Photo by Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

USA hosted the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which Chelsea won, as a pilot event ahead of co-hosting the 2026 World Cup, observing the issues at the tournament.

The US continues to monitor other major events ahead of the tournament, to gather security intelligence and hold a safe tournament amid rising tensions in the country.

Fans petition against human rights abuse in US

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA received 145 petitions of human rights abuse from US security forces during the Club World Cup in June to July 2025.

The US government assured FIFA that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would not be present in the stadium, but it happened otherwise, as reported by fans.

Source: Legit.ng