Claudia Rose Pfeiffer's biography: who is Michelle Pfeiffer’s daughter?

Celebrities' children are among the most famous people globally. Claudia Rose Pfeiffer, Michelle Pfeiffer's daughter, is in the spotlight because of her mother's fame. So, how much do you know about her?

Michelle and Claudia Rose during the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 16th, 2011. Photo: Vince Bucci

Source: Getty Images

Claudia Rose is quite private, unlike her famous actor mother Michelle Pfeiffer. Find out more about her.

Profile summary

Full name : Claudia Rose Pfeiffer

: Claudia Rose Pfeiffer Date of birth : February 9th, 1993

: February 9th, 1993 Age : 28 years (as of 2021)

: 28 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Gender : Female

: Female Famous for : Being a celebrity kid

: Being a celebrity kid Height : 5 feet 5 inches

: 5 feet 5 inches Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Claudia Rose Pfeiffer's biography

Claudia Rose was born and raised in the United States. She is known for being the daughter of the famous American actress Michelle Pfeiffer and David Kelley, the popular television producer. Information about her biological parents is unknown.

How old is Claudia Rose Pfeiffer?

Michelle Pfeiffer's daughter was born on February 9th, 1993. As of 2021, Claudia Rose is 28 years old.

Is Claudia Pfeiffer adopted?

Michelle Pfeiffer adopted Claudia back in 1993. Eight months later, she got married to David Kelley, with who she shares a son named John Henry Kelley.

Claudia Rose, Michelle, and David Kelley arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Dark Shadows" held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on May 7th, 2012, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Michelle Pfeiffer's kids are in the spotlight because of the celebrity status of their parents. While speaking to Parade, Michelle reveled what it has been like to watch her kids grow up and move out of the house. She said:

"Let me tell you; it is no laughing matter. It is really hard. Claudia's in her first year of college. She's doing great. My son is applying to colleges now. I remember reading an interview with Dustin Hoffman; his first child had just gone off to college, and he said, "Nobody talks about their [empty] room." I feel like I'm going to cry just thinking about it."

Claudia Rose's ethnicity

Claudia is of mixed ethnicity, and her adoptive mother Michelle dealt with racism when she adopted her. Michelle revealed:

I was shocked at the prejudice, voiced in some quarters, over my decision to adopt a mixed-race baby. It’s really surprising that people still put so much emphasis on it. None of us are pure anything. We’re all a mixture. Claudia is a beautiful child, and some of the most beautiful people I’ve seen in the world have been of mixed race.

Who is Michelle Pfeiffer?

Michelle Pfeiffer is a famous American model and actress. She is known for notable films, including Batman Returns (1992), The Age of Innocence (1993), Dangerous Minds (1995), What Lies Beneath (2000), Hairspray (2007), and Dark Shadows (2012).

Michelle was born on April 29th, 1958, in Santa Ana, California. She found success after winning the Miss Orange County beauty pageant in 1978. She has over 40 years experience in the entertainment industry and has played award-winning roles in various movies.

Michelle Pfeiffer's family

Michelle first got married to Peter Horton in 1981, but the marriage ended in 1988. She later married David E. Kelley ​in 1993. The couple has two children. Michelle Pfeiffer's children are Claudia and John Kelly.

Claudia Rose Pfeiffer is a celebrity child. She was adopted by American actress and model Michelle Pfeiffer. She has been raised alongside John Kelley, her brother and the actress' biological son.

