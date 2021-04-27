- Ehi, one of the daughters of Nigeria's top singers 2baba, recently turned 15

One of the legendary Nigerian musicians, 2baba’s daughter, Ehi, turned 15 on April 27, and her mother took to social media to share the video of a funny conversation they had.

In the short clip that was shared on her mum, Pero’s Instagram story, her daughter reacted to comments she had gotten over the years about looking a lot like her father.

The young girl said that she does not see the resemblance people say she has with 2baba because she is not bald. According to her, a lot of people say it, but she doesn’t see it.

2baba's daughter with Pero, Ehi, has turned down popular claims that she looks just like her father. Photos: @perosaiyemi_ @official2baba

Source: Instagram

Her mother still tried to convince her to look at her facial structure and that she looked like the female version of her father.

Pero added that it was a compliment to say she looked like her father but Ehi disagreed. She said that it was a weird compliment.

See the funny video below:

In no time, fans on social media reacted to the video. They continued to emphasise that she looks just like her father. Read what some of them had to say below:

Major_slickvick:

"2baba no fit deny any of him pikin i swear they all resemble Baba."

Lavidalocal1:

"No need of DNA."

Futballpunter:

"No DNA needed... 2baba gene too strong."

Andersonainsta:

"Omo 2face kids are so beautiful."

Moremaria589:

"Yoh!! And struu she stole 2 baba's face she's definitely a twin."

Vuaclothing:

"Carbon copy."

Interesting.

This is coming just soon after Legit.ng reported that 2baba's lookalike son with his baby mama, Pero, celebrated his 9th birthday with lovely photos.

His parents took to social media to celebrate him. His mother, Pero, shared series of cute snaps on her page to show love to her baby boy.

She also shared a cute video of the celebrant telling the world that it was his birthday. In the caption of the post, the proud mother prayed for her son.

Source: Legit