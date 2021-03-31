Kevin Mimms (Miles) biography: age, height, parents, wife, salary

Kevin Mimms is a popular American actor, model, and social media influencer. He rose to fame following his roles in Innocent (2010), Lap Dance (2017), and S.W.A.T. (2017). Besides playing well-known roles in films and TV, Kevin has also worked in numerous commercials for high-profile brands, including Bose, eBay, Taco Bell, and Hyundai.

Actor Kevin Mimms. Photo: @kevinmiles (modified by author)

Here is a look at the actor's personal and professional life at a glance.

Profile summary

Full name Kevin Miles Other names Kevin Mimms Gender Male Date of birth 5 July 1990 Kevin Miles' age 32 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A. Current residence Los Angeles, California, U.S.A. Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'11" Height in centimetres 184 Weight in kilograms 60 Weight in pounds 132 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Dating Girlfriend Emily Gaither Profession Actor Alma mater Webster University Net worth $700,000 Instagram @kevinmiles

Kevin Mimms' bio

How old is Jake from State Farm? The actor was born on 5 July 1990, making him 32 years old as of 2022. He was born and brought up in Chicago, Illinois. He attended a local high school and then decided to pursue his passion for acting by joining The Chicago Academy for the Arts. He graduated from the institution in 2004.

The actor then enrolled at Webster University and graduated in 2012 with a bachelor's degree in fine arts.

Acting career

Actor Kevin Mimms attends "My Hero Academia" World Dub Premiere at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on September 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Sciulli

Kevin's first major acting role came in 2010 when he was cast to play Kevin in Innocent. This was followed by roles in other notable films and T.V. shows, including the hugely popular S.W.A.T. (2018) and Criminal Minds (2020).

To date, Kevin has appeared in more than 15 T.V. shows and films combined. These have seen him bring numerous fictional characters to life for his fans' entertainment. Here is a look at some of his most prominent roles since 2010.

Movie/TV show Year Role Tall Girl 2 2022 Myles Pretty Smart 2021 Dave Most Guys Are Losers 2020 Muscle Guy Patrick Price 2020 Jake From State Farm Criminal Minds 2020 Dan Montgomery Emmanuel and Me 2019 Joey Underdogs 2019 Bobby God Incorporated 2019 Martin S.W.A.T. 2018 Quincy Lionheart: The James Bay Film Project 2016 Liam Miles Away 2015 Timmie Lap Dance 2014 Kevin The Last Pick 2013 Michael iCarly 2012 Byron Innocent 2010 Kevin

Commercials

Most of Kevin's fans perhaps know him best from the numerous State Farm commercials where he portrays Jake. While Kevin Mimms' state farm role is arguably his most prominent, he has also appeared in numerous other adverts over the years. Some of the most notable include McDonald's, Taco Bell, Hyundai, T-Mobile, Panera Bread, and Bose.

He has appeared in commercials alongside other high-profile individuals, including Drake, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rogers.

Dancing and deejaying

While acting is Kevin's primary focus, it is not the only form of art he engages in. He occasionally played as a disk jockey under the name DJ Kevin Mimms during his years in university. . He also performed songs for a short while at the beginning of his acting career. He also practised being a professional dancer before beginning his career as an actor.

Modelling and Instagram influencing

Actor Kevin Mimms attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Lap Dance" at ArcLight Cinemas on December 8, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Besides acting, deejaying, and singing, Kevin has also worked with various modelling agencies. This has seen him work with various healthcare, sports, nutrition, and fashion brands, including Henry's Hard Sparkling Water, 5 Hour Energy, and Coors Light.

He is also quite active on Instagram with more than 60k followers on his account.

Is Kevin Miles married?

Who is Kevin Miles' wife? Well, the actor is not yet married. He is currently dating a woman known as Emily Gaither. The two have reportedly been in a relationship for 8 years and occasionally post their photos on Instagram.

Kevin and Emily met while doing a play. At the time, both were dating other people, but as fate would have it, they ended up together. Emily reputedly asked Kevin out first.

What is Kevin Miles' net worth?

According to The Fortune Times, actor Kevin Mimms is worth about $700,000. This fortune is primarily from his acting and advertising income over the years. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

How tall is Jake from State Farm?

The actor is 5'11" (184 centimetres) tall and weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). He has brown eyes and black hair.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about the renowned actor.

He is a keen animal lover and has a brown dog.

He launched his Instagram account in 2018.

His hobbies include painting, bike riding and dancing.

Mexico is his favourite holiday destination.

Kevin Mimms is a prolific actor who rose to fame following his role as Jake in State Farm commercials. Since then, he has continued to entertain his fans through his portrayal of various characters in films and T.V. shows.

