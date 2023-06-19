Aliko Dangote has lost his position as the African Richest man to South African billionaire Johann Rupert

Rupert overtook Dangote following the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria to float the Naira which seriously after the Nigerian currency value

Aliko Dangote has occupied the number one position of African top billionaires in the last 10 years

The Central Bank of Nigeria's devaluation of the Nigerian currency, the Naira, sliced into Aliko Dangote's wealth, giving room for South African billionaire Johann Rupert to replace him as Africa's richest billionaire.

Checks by Legit.ng showed at the start of June 2023, Dangote's wealth stood at $14.2 billion, compared to Rupert's net worth of $11.1 billion.

Amid the decline in the value of the Naira, on which Dangote's wealth is based, the Nigerian billionaire fell to the second position on Africa's richest list, while Rupert took the first spot.

Forbes reports that as of Monday, morning June 19, 2023, Dangote has lost more than $4 billion of his wealth and is now worth $10.7 billion.

On the other hand, Rupert's wealth has increased to $12.0 billion, and the gap might get bigger in the coming days.

Top 10 billionaires in Africa, net worth, and countries

Here is a list of the 10 richest billionaires in Africa as at Monday, June 19, 2023, captured in the Forbes billionaire index.

Billionaires Net worth Country Johann Rupert $12bn South Africa Aliko Dangote $10.7bn Nigeria Nicky Oppenheimer $8.4bn South Africa Nassef Sawiris $6.9bn Egypt Abdulsamad Rabiu $6.2bn Nigeria Issad Rebrab $4.6bn Algeria Mike Adenuga $4.3bn Nigeria Mohamed Mansour $3.6bn Egypt Naguib Sawiris $3.3bn Egypt Patrice Motsepe $2.6bn South Africa

Zenith Bank founder Jim Ovia makes over N14bn after Tinubu suspends Emefiele

Meanwhile, in another report, Nigeria's richest banker, Jim Ovia, saw a significant increase of N14.2 billion in his fortune on the Nigerian Exchange in just one day

Zenith Bank, in which Ovia holds a considerable stake, experienced a 10% increase in share price, and the market capitalisation also rose.

This happened as the market reacted positively to President Tinubu's suspension of Godwin Emefiele, pushing Nigerian stocks to a 15-year high.

