Cool argonian names: find the perfect name for your character

Argonians are a well-known lizard-people race in fantasy worlds. They are covered in scales, sometimes adorned with feathers or horns and a wide, long tail. They also have a long and illustrious history in the Elder Scrolls universe. Argonian names are a fantastic way to encourage you to be more creative when naming your character.

Have a look at some of the most popular argonian names out there.

Cool single male argonian names

The following are some examples of single argonian names.

Amusei

Antigonacles

Antigonandros

Asum

Augustacles

Augustula

Augustus

Bunish

Busheeus

Caligacles

Chalureel

Chiwish

Chulz

Chuna

Claudacles

Deekus

Demetrula

Demetrus

Diocletios

Dreekius

Germanides

Haran

Hathei

Heedul

Herian

Huleeya

Huzei

Inee

Itan

Julula

Julus

Madesi

Meer

Milos

Neetinei

Neracles

Nerula

Nerus

Okaw

Peeradeeh

Pilacles

Pilula

Pilus

Rasha

Reemukeeus

Reesa

Seewul

Skeetul

Tanan

Teegla

Tibacles

Tul

Ukawei

Ula

Utadeek

Weeltul

Weer

Hyphenated Argonian male names

Check out these creative and cool argonian names:

Ah-Malz

Ajum-Kajin

An-Zaw

Beela-Eeto

Beem-Kiurz

Bun-Teemeeta

Chath-Jat

Dan-Ru

Dar Jee

Deetum-Ja

Dreet-Lai

Effe-Tei

Eleedal-Lei

Er-Teeus

Gah Julan

Gam-Kur

Geel-Lah

Geem Jasaiin

Gin-Rajul

Gin-Wulm

Haj-Ei, Han-Tulm

Ixtah-Nasha

Jee-Tah

Jeetum-Ze

Mach-Makka

Meeleeh-Een

Mere-Glim

Nulaz-Eidu

Odeel-Eeto

Odeel-Shehs

Oleed-Ei

Olik-Jaa

Pad-Ei

Rahu-Teemeeta

Reek-Koos

Reezal-Jul

Tai-Tai

Tar-Makka

Tar-Meeus

Tee-Wan

Tun-Zee

Tun-Zeeus

Vetra-Lar

Vetra-Maxath

Weebam-Na

Wideem-Voh

Wuja-Chath

Xal-Geh

Xhon-Mehl

Xil-Jekka

Tamrielic argonian male names

Argonian names are full of fascinating locations, adventures, and characters. Good examples of Tamrielic names include:

Also-He-Washes

Back-Wash

Basks-In-Darkness

Basks-in-Gardens

Basks-In-The-Sun

Bathed-in-Steel

Bathes-In-Blood

Big Head

Big Head

Black-Scale

Cat-Face

Counts-the-Clouds

Croon-Tail

Cuts-with-the-Grain

Cuts-with-Words

Dazzling-Tail

Deep-in-Cups

Deep-In-His-Cups

Deep-Thoughts

Dives-From-Below

Doubts-the-Moon

Drawing-Flame

Dreaded-Water

Eager-to-Leave

Eats-Aged-Meat

Eats-Loves-Kills

Fine-Mouth

Furl-Of-Fresh-Leaves

Gash-Tail

Grey-Throat

Grey-Throat

Hauls-Ropes-Faster

Hears-Voices-In-The-Air

Hides-His-Eyes

Hides-His-Foot

Hides-His-Heart

High-Heart

Hunting Tail

Morning-Star-Steals-Away-Clouds

Nelix Fly-Breath

Nine-Toes

Only-He-Stands-There

Raven Biter

Right-Foot-Rock

Right-Wind

River-Gills

Runs-Across-Water

Runs-in-Wild

Runs-With-Quickness

Scale-Song

Scar-Tail

Scattered-Leaves

Scouts-Many-Marshes

Shady-Scales

Silver-Gills

Sings-Like-Thunder

Skink-in-Tree's-Shade

Sleeps-Beneath-Filth

Smart-Snake

Smokeskin-Killer

Stabs-Through-Hearts

Stands-In-Shallows

Stream-Murk

Swims-In-Swells

Tames-the-Beast

Tempers-Well

Ten-Tongues Weerhat

Thick-Spine

Tongue-Toad

Tooth-in-the-Sea

Trills-So-Sweet

Twice-Bitten

Wallows-Much

Wanders-In-Tatters

Watcher-From-Afar

Watches-The-Roots

Watches-Water

Water-Chaser

Weaves-Nets

Weaves-One-Basket

Wind-In-His-Hair

Wind-in-Sails

Wins-Many-Contests

Cool single female argonian names

These female argonian name ideas may help you while naming your character.

Ahaht

Akish

Aphatea

Aphrodite

Artatea

Artrodite

Athia

Athomeda

Banalz

Beekatan

Beelei

Beewos

Bejeen

Deetsan

Demosyna

Demrodite

Druja

Eutei

Gilm

Gish

Hecatea

Hecosyna

Hecrodite

Heratea

Herrodite

Hul

Judosyna

Judrodite

Kasa

Macedithea

Macedomeda

Marz

Milah

Nakuma

Neesha

Nikatea

Nikosyna

Nikrodite

Numeen

Nuralg

Nush

Ocheeva

Okur

Onasha

Pasha

Peratea

Peria

Peromeda

Perrodite

Rana

Shaleez

Shatalg

Skaleel

Tabatea

Tabrodite

Tasha

Teratea

Terosyna

Terrodite

Tlaiuhticah

Tlatiz

Tuwul

Ukasha

Uko

Vaxeeh

Wemeerit

Wiku

Wita

Witseidutsei

Wusha

Hyphenated argonian female names

Here are some samples of argonian names that you can edit on your own:

Adzi-Mota

Ah-Kajul

Ah-Meesei

Ah-Mudeska

Am-Eepa

Am-Jasuda

Am-Ra

An-Deesei

Az-Loh

Beel-Ranu

Bura-Natoo

Bur-Meema

Chana-La

Chanil-Lee

Chanil-Wei

Chee-Dum

Cheesh-Meeus

Dakee-Kia

Dan-Meesei

Dar-Liurz

Dar-Ma

Deesh-Meeus

Deet-Waska

El-Lurasha

Ereel-Lei

Geeh-Dooka

Geeh-Jaseen

Gih-Ja

Hal-Liurz

Han-Mota

Hara-Na

Heed-Meeus

Heek-Sa

Jaxa-Kel

Jeed-Ei

Kal-Ma

Keel-Raniur

Keema-Ru

Kud-Ei

Mach-Na

Meeh-Mei

Meenai-Enoo

Meenai-Makka

Meen-Sa

Meer-Zish

Mewah-Lee

Mim-Jas

Mim-Jeen

Mim-Naza

Mujee-Naat

Murak-Lei

Muz-Gei

Muz-Ra

Na-Kesh

Nam-Ja

Nam-La

Nam-Teeus

Neeja-Meen

Neeta-Jasa

Neeta-Li

Neeta-Meemaj

Nesh-Tan

Nolu-Azza

Nomu-Goh

Nuleem-Malem

Odeel-Medul

Odeel-Tul

Okan-Jeen

Olana-Nee

Olank-Neeus

Oleed-Lahs

Omee-Naelix

Onai-Ruul

On-Nei

Onurai-Maht

On-Wan

On-Wazei

Otumi-Wulm

Owai-La

Owai-Liurz

Ozumi-Wan

Pash-Riha

Peek-Ereel Seif-ij Hidja

Peek-Majin

Peek-Sa

Rabeen-Ei

Reeh-Li

Reeh-Nur

Ree-Nakal

Ree-Zish

Seed-Neeus

Seen-Rei

Sheer Meedish

Tar-Meena

Tsona-Ei

Tumma-Shah

Tunbam-Na

Uwa-Meenus

Veeka-La

Veth-Veidal

Vos-Huruk

Weebam-Jaseen

Weedum-Ja

Wuja-Meenus

Xal-Sisei

Xijai-Teel

Xil-Go

Xugirus-Dimik

Tamrielic argonian female names

Here are some unique tamrielic names.

Argues-with-Frogs

Ashen-Skinned

Axe-Fist

Barters-with-Wit

Bathed-in-Light

Bites-the-Branch

Bitten-Once-Shy

Black-Silk-Earth

Blazing-Glory Blue-Bird

Blue-Eyes Blue-Scale

Born-Under-Stars

Borrows-Trouble

Branded-Heart

Breezes-Whisper

Changer-of-Minds

Cherishes-Water

City-Swimmer

Coin-Hoarder

Cooks-the-Meat

Dances-with-Kwama

Dawn-Scale Deca

Dreams-in-Daylight

Dreams-of-Honey-and-Gold

Eats-To-Learn

Egg-Face

Eight-Feather-Tail

Evening-Star-Rising

Eyes-Like-Night

Falls-with-Grace

Fearless-Breath

Fights-With-Tail

Fixes-Poorly

Follows-the-Sun

From-Deepest-Fathoms

Gathers-Dead-Things

Gentle-Heart

Jaxa-Kel

Keema-Ru

Last-to-Eat

Leaps-Before-Looking

Leaps-Over-Thistle

Licks-Longfins

Lifts-Her-Tail

Lights-Sparks

Looks-too-Long

Loves-the-Water

Makes-Many-Soups

Makes-Many-Waves

Many-Eyes

Mind-of-Ice

Moves-Like-Water

Mysteries-of-Trees

Names-the-Leaves

Nimble-Knuckles

Not-Really-Here

One-Eye

On-Staya Sundew

Open-Hands

Paints-the-Sky

Pale-Heart

Peers-Through-Glass

Plays-In-Puddles

Plucks-the-Coin

Poor-Scales

Quill-Weave

Runs-in-Circles

Seeks-Better-Deals

Sees-All-Colors

Shares-with-Many

Sharp-Eye

She-Who-Gleams

Shiny-Trades

Short-Tail Silver-Scales

Sings-at-Dawn

Sings-with-Frogs

Sister-of-Wind

Slow-at-Words

Smiles-With-Knife

Speaks-in-Tongues

Spills-No-Drinks

Strong-With-Tail

Swims-to-Sea

Takes-In-Light

Tall-Trees-Falling

Through-Gilded-Eyes

Trips-Over-Dirt

Under-Root

Values-Many-Things

Vos-Huruk

Wakes-from-Hope

Walks-in-Ash

Wallows-In-Sand

Warm-River

Waters-the-Grass

Way-with-Words

Whispers-Loudly

Wide-Eye

Wine-For-All

Wonders-at-Stars

Xil-Go

Elder scrolls argonian names with meaning

Below are some of the best argonian last names.

Alexandros: The protector

Alexian: To help

Alexius: To defend

Alexus: A caring man

Augustian: To increase

Claudius: Crippled

Demetrius: Devoted to religions

Diocleticus: Four great rulers

Heracles: A glorious hero

Hericus: Ruler of the home

Heros: The leader

Idolan: One who is idolized

Julian: Youthful

Julius: Bearded

Neros: Vigorous

Nerula: Fighter

Pilian: Horse rider

Tibian: Beautiful things

Tiberius: Near the river

Usha: Dawn

Aphena: Goddess of knowledge

Aphia: Most important

Aphiana: New Beauty

Aphina: Goddess of love

Aphonia: Soundless

Artiana: Very holy

Artonia: Magical

Athiana: War

Athonia: A princess

Demiana: Free half

Hecena: Bright light

Judiana: Benevolent

Nikiana: White

Perena: Eternal

Peronia: Breath

Tabiana: Luck

Tabina: Illumination

Terena: Earthly

Teriana: Harvester

Tyrina: Controller

Funny argonian names

Funny names are always a good way to lighten up the mood. Here are some best argonian names for you to consider.

Deeth-Lei Tikeerseene

Weelides Taierlus

Deeradeeh Ninaresh

Banaeen Careeteus

Mileen Pehrseus

Wujeeen Peridaresh

Tanate Nigoulus

Pajeat Geelsion

Beem-La Nefesion

Dreet-Jei Tikeerdorees

Haj-Ju Theorean

Olink-Ei Magclesh

Bur-Wazei Caleetius

Tim-Tan Augusgulus

Hulja Augeesdorus

Aney-Meei Endoresareth

Effe-Jush Camarush

Chuian Cayseus

Jee-Gei Pehrteus

Derhei Geelmareen

Peeiith Xeirdes

Pajesh Taiersion

Deehaava Caeteus

Gishkatan Pelures

Yinlius Perlus

Alexacles Calision

Beat-Your-Meat

Go-Commit-Die

I-Have-Crippling-Depression

So-Guys-We-Did-It

Not-Funny-Didn't-Laugh

Shut-The-F*ck-Up

Me-And-The-Boys

Pay-With-Your-Blood

Thank-You-Kind-Sir

Why-Are-We-Still-Here

Why-Are-You-Running

Git-Gud

Shadows-Dies-A-Lot

Choke-Me-Daddy

A-Bit-Closer-To-Sovngarde

What-In-The-Goddamn

Okay-Master-Let's-Kill-Da-Ho

I-Must-Consult-With-The-Nine-Divines

Kill-It-With-Fire

I-Have-The-High-Ground

How do argonian names work?

Argonian names fall into three categories; Single-word, Hyphenated, and Tamrielic. If an argonian is born in the Black Marsh and drinks the Hist Sap, they will fall into the first two categories, and if their usual name is inappropriate or born outside of the marsh, they will be given a Tamrielic name.

Why are argonian names so weird?

Unlike humans, who are given a name at or before birth, argonians are usually given no name at all.

Argonian names are distinctive and always seem great, but you will need to be more imaginative to come up with a lovely name that fits your character.

